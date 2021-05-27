Cancel
Arizona State

Report examines jail-based voting in Arizona

By Emma Gibson
azpm.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people who are in jail still have the right to vote, but few of them took advantage of it during the November 2020 election. A recent report from the Arizona Coalition to End Jail-Based Disenfranchisement looked into voter participation in Arizona's jails. The group estimated the eligible voting population...

news.azpm.org
