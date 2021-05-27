Cancel
POTUS

A Very British Trump

By Peter Jukes
bylinetimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Britain Trump’ was how the former US President once described Boris Johnson. Now Dominic Cummings’ testimony has confirmed our worst fears, writes Peter Jukes. For years, the parallels could often be dismissed as superficial and personal: bouffant hair, deliberate buffoonery, and a record of mendacity. President Joe Biden described the British Prime Minister as the “physical and emotional clone of Donald Trump”. But connections between the former president and Boris Johnson were always much deeper than that.

bylinetimes.com
