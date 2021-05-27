Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

After the storm: Legislative solutions to Texas’ water infrastructure emergency

hillcountryalliance.org
 13 days ago

My Austin apartment has always been drafty, hard to heat when it’s cold out, and hard to cool in the summer. But on February 17th, our third day without power, when I ventured into the kitchen for some bread my roommate and I could eat for breakfast, I found ice in our sink and a knot formed in my gut. We were without power, without heat, and, as we soon learned, without clean water as well — we didn’t even have the electricity we needed to boil the water and make it clean. We expect heat in our homes, we expect water in our faucets, but Winter Storm Uri left too many of us robbed of the certainty that our drinking water was, in fact, clean.

www.hillcountryalliance.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Infrastructure#Third Day#Storm Water#Emergency#Clean Electricity#Clean Drinking Water#Environment Texas#Winter Storm Uri#Heat#Kitchen#Breakfast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateWoodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Activates Numerous State Resources As Severe Weather, Flash Flooding Threaten Much Of Texas

AUSTIN, TX - Governor Greg Abbott today rostered and activated numerous state resources ahead of severe weather and flash flooding that is expected to impact much of Texas over the next few days. As severe storms move across our state from West Texas, throughout the week, they are expected to bring very large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, river flooding, and the potential for tornados.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Texas StatePosted by
KVUE

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Travis County: At least 83,261 cases have been reported and at least 864 people have died. At least 81,740 people have recovered from the virus.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
smcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Austin, TXirei.com

Carr Properties enters Austin market

Carr Properties has acquired 100 Congress Avenue, a 22-story, 419,785-square-foot, class A office tower, located in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas. This acquisition marks Carr Properties’ entry into the Austin market, reflecting the company’s continued focus on strategic growth and investment in innovation markets. A sales price was not disclosed.
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Austin, TXfox4news.com

Gov. Abbott ends extra $300 in federal unemployment payments for Texans

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Abbott announced Monday that Texas will reject any more federal funding of unemployment benefits related to the pandemic. Abbott’s decision means unemployed Texans will no longer get the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program starting June 26. Abbott said in a...
Travis County, TXPosted by
Carol Lennox

American Rescue Plan Act Funds to Cities Should Be Used to House the Homeless and Build Affordable Housing

Mural in downtown Austin, TX.Photo by Cosmic Time Traveler on Unsplash. Austin, Texas and Travis County, along with many other cities across the United States, have been designated to receive funding from theAmerican Rescue Plan Act, put in place by President Biden. In accepting these funds, both “the City and the County have the opportunity to play a decisive role in addressing Austin’s housing crisis and commit funding that will radically reshape our capacity to provide housing and services to those in need,” the petition issued by Austin Justice Coalition states.
Houston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Law.com

Texas Bar Buys $3.25M Historic Building to Expand Austin Headquarters

The State Bar of Texas is expanding its headquarters with the $3.25 million purchase of a 4,100-square-foot historic building in downtown Austin. Located at 15th and Lavaca Streets, which is adjacent to the existing Texas Law Center, the building must undergo renovations before the bar uses it to expand staff offices and create more meeting spaces for lawyers who volunteer on bar committees and sections. It could also benefit attorneys who might take continuing legal education in the space at some point.