Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The 6 Best Stationary Bikes for Low Back Pain

By Shannon Marks
Posted by 
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHBAM_0aDxqsix00
Given their support, recumbent bicycles earn the top spot as the best stationary bike type for low back pain. Image Credit: Amazon/LIVESTRONG.com

In the middle of a cycling workout, the last thing you want to worry about is low back pain.

A recumbent bike is a great low-impact exercise option for back pain, says Vanessa Parker, DPT, CSCS, a physical therapist with Bespoke Treatments in New York City. These aerobic machines keep your spine supported and safe, while still giving your lower body a good resistance workout.

Keep your back stable and pain-free with these six physical therapist-approved cardio bikes.

Offering a quiet, smooth ride with good lumbar (aka lower back) support, the Sole Fitness LCR is a great bike for back pain. Its 10.1-inch LCD screen sits at eye-level, which helps keep your spine in line and prevent strain, according to Parker.

It also has 40 different resistance levels and a 350-pound weight capacity.

Buy it:SoleTreadmills.com; ​Price:​ $1,499.99

ProForm's recumbent bike takes back safety seriously. Its unique lumbar-support seat resembles an ergonomic desk chair, making it a best stationary bike for low back pain, Parker says.

The ProForm 440 ES also has extra wide pedals for a more stable ride. It's also enabled with iFit (a virtual training platform) for anyone who loves virtual cycling classes.

Buy it:ProForm.com; ​Price:​ $699

If you're biking with back pain, you don't want your feet too close or too far from your seat. (More on that below.) Parker likes that this machine's easy-to-use lever lets you adjust your distance without needing to get up or bend over.

This exercise bike also has a wide cushioned seat and textured grip pedals to help you feel nice and stable.

Buy it:Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $369

Welill's bicycle has eight resistance levels, making it a simple-to-use beginners bike. Twist the knob between your legs to adjust the resistance.

This exercise bike has several handlebar options at the front and along its sides, allowing you to adjust your back positioning while you ride, Parker says. The handles can also give you a little extra support when you get down onto and up off of the machine. The bicycle has a 380-pound weight capacity.

Buy it:Welill.com; ​Price:​ $299.58

With its contoured mesh seat, this bike helps keep your back comfortable and cool. Although the bike's large frame takes up a decent amount of space, it also has a better base of support than some smaller models do. Translation: It won't wobble from side to side as you pedal.

Schwinn's bike saves up to four user profiles and tracks your workouts over time.

Buy it:Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $549

This cardio machine has moveable handles to give you the core- and arm-strengthening benefits of an elliptical, she says.

But, unlike an elliptical, this recumbent bicycle keeps your back supported and in place.

Buy it:Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $344.99

When you're dealing with lower back pain, the first thing you need to look for is a supportive seat, Parker says. Go with a sturdy but soft cushion.

Ergonomic seats are the best option. They curve in the lower back area to give your lumbar spine good support, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Choose one that you can also adjust forward and backward, she says. With each stroke, you don't want to fully lock out your knee. Move the seat until you can maintain a slight bend at all times.

On a stationary bike with back support, handlebars can sometimes increase comfort.

Most bikes have handlebars in two places. Handlebars next to the seat cushion allow you to relax your arms at your sides while reclining against the backrest, Parker says. Handles in front under the screen help you to sit more upright and change up your posture. Look for both.

If your feet move around during your workout, it will make it harder to keep your spine in a stable, neutral position, according to Parker. That's why you need to find pedals with totally adjustable, fastening foot straps.

Upright stationary bikes typically have a smaller seat and keep your body in a tall, unsupported position. They allow for more side-to-side, back and forth movement that works your back and core muscles.

Put simply, upright bikes are best for people who feel more comfortable in an upright position, according to Parker. Generally, these people aren't dealing with low back pain.

Meanwhile, recumbent bikes are more supportive, putting less stress on your lower back muscles and spine. So, if your lower back is sensitive and tends to feel better in a seated, relaxed position, recumbent bikes are the best for you.

LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Low Back Pain#Bike#Aerobic Exercise#Lower Body#Workout#Adjustable Straps#Dpt#Cscs#Bespoke Treatments#Sole Fitness#Lcd#The Proform 440 Es#Proform Com#Amazon Com#Welill Com#The Cleveland Clinic#Soletreadmills Com#Lcr#Upright Stationary Bikes#Recumbent Bikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Biking
News Break
Cars
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

5 Hip Thrust Mistakes Making Your Butt Workouts Less Effective

Imagine putting numbers into a spreadsheet for several hours each week only to realize, a year later, you've been using the wrong system the whole time. Doing an exercise with incorrect form is kind of the same thing. And if glute strength or size is your goal, yet you're making a few common hip thrust mistakes, you may be working, at least partially, in vain. The most common symptom of a botched butt exercise: Your glutes aren't growing or strengthening like you want them to.
LifestylePosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 6 Best Foot Massagers of 2021

Anyone who's come home with a pair of tired, aching feet knows how good it feels to finally get relief, either by putting them up on the couch, slipping into a pair of fluffy socks or getting a massage. When no one is around (or willing) to rub your feet, your next best bet is a standalone foot massager.
Lifestyleamazinginteriordesign.com

Tips for Choosing a Mattress For Lower Back Pain

We can begin by talking about the benefits of sleep, but this article would be so long that we are not here. So let’s consider what we sleep on. Of all the bedding sets, a mattress is the most important one. Well, this is because it is your one-time investment, and you don’t want to make a choice – it might cost you in the long run.
BicyclesBikeRadar

Best bike tool kits

A bike tool kit is a great choice if you’re just getting into cycling or you’re looking for a more comprehensive set of tools for the car or garage. Many people build up their collection of bike tools over time, but a specialist tool kit is an easy and often more affordable way to get all the tools you need for virtually any bike maintenance, from changing a cassette to installing new brake cables.
Bicyclesmomtastic.com

The Best Mini Exercise Bikes

Whether you're in the process of rehabilitating a recent injury or just looking for an easy way to work out, mini exercise bikes offer a host of benefits. By removing the high-raised seat and paring down the bulky body of the traditional stationary bike, manufacturers have created miniature exercise machines that are far more accessible and transportable. Just place the unit at the foot of your chair and pedal away while working, reading, or watching your favorite show. We've rounded up some of the best mini exercise bikes on the market, so read on to find your newest calorie-burning companion.
PetsAllentown Morning Call

The best dog carriers for bike riding

Bringing your dog out on a bike ride can be a great way to find new places to explore. Your furry friend is sure to enjoy the smells, sights and sounds of the outdoors. Whether you’re riding around town or heading out to the country, your pup will be thrilled to spend more time with you. However, before you take off on your bike, you’ll want to select a bike carrier that keeps your dog safe during your trip.
BicyclesOrlando Sentinel

The best men's Schwinn bike

Schwinn has been making bicycles for over a century, so it's an obvious top choice when you want to purchase a quality men's bike. However, the company makes such a wide variety of models that even an experienced rider may need some help finding the best option. The right Schwinn...
BicyclesHartford Courant

The best commuter bike of 2021

Whether you want an alternative to public transportation, a brisk workout twice a day or a chance to save money and the planet, a commuter bike is a good choice. Commuter bikes are made to be ridden every day, so they need to be strong enough to stand up to frequent use. Bikes can get expensive very quickly, so before you buy one, you’ll want to take some important things into account, starting with the route you plan to ride.
BicyclesOrlando Sentinel

The best folding mountain bike

Mountain biking is among the most thrilling outdoor activities. Whatever your skill level and however varied the terrain you're tackling, it provides a healthy and enjoyable pursuit. However, making room for a mountain bike when it’s not in use or getting it to the area where you want to ride isn’t always easy.
Bicycles220triathlon.com

Best bike puncture repair kit deals

There comes a time in every cyclist’s lifetime when you get a puncture. In fact, if you spend a lot of time on the bike each week, chances are you’ve had to deal with them on a semi-regular basis (unless you’ve gone tubeless). That’s when the puncture repair kit comes...
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 5-Minute Daily Core Workout

Very few people have the schedule (and willpower) to spend hours and hours chiseling their abs. But a little bit each day adds up to big results. So skip the grueling workout and swap in this 5-minute daily body-weight core routine instead — all you need is a few feet of space.
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

Strengthen and Sculpt Your Hamstrings at Home With These 5 Exercises

Working all the muscles in your body (both big and small) is imperative and will help reduce and eliminate any muscular imbalances you have. For the lower body, that means expanding your exercise repertoire beyond squats and lunges and focusing on your posterior chain (the muscles on the backside of your body), with exercises that not only target your glutes but your lower back and hamstrings. If you have no idea which machines to use at the gym or you’re just not a gym person, we’ve rounded up the best at-home strengthening hamstring exercises for you to do. Check them out ahead and get ready to ignite your hammies.
New York City, NYPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 8 Best Dynamic Hip Stretches to Ease Tight Muscles and Improve Your Mobility

Anyone that sits in a chair or desk throughout the day is no stranger to hip tightness. Even driving in the car for an hour or two can make these small muscles stiffen up. Although it's not the only surefire cure to all your hip tension problems, dynamic stretching is one way you can help alleviate the ache. Whereas static stretches involve holding a position for 30 seconds or so, dynamic stretches are movement-based and get blood flowing to ease your tight muscles.
Bicyclesbicycling.com

Bicycling’s Best Bikes of 2021

The newest iteration of this 27.5-inch women’s trail bike uses the latest version of the company’s VPP suspension platform, which makes it playful and smooth. Other changes include a 10mm increase in front travel to 140mm, and the addition of a 52-tooth cog (on the 1x12-speed SRAM X01 drivetrain). This version keeps the flip chip, which lets the rider switch between high and low riding positions. It’s a fast bike that’s more about having fun than chasing Strava segments.
Bicyclescycloscope.net

Best Bikes for Overweight Female – Buying Guide

Cycling can help you lose weight while being easy on your joint. Here 6 Bicycles Designed for Overweight Women – Choose the Best Bike for Overweight Female. Cycling is a good form of exercise. It can help you lose weight while being easy on your joint. Selecting the right bike for an overweight woman entails choosing between a bicycle that makes it easy to shift gears, a bike whose tire rolls smoothly, and bikes strong enough to support your weight. Then there are the much less important factors such as color and step through style frame.
BicyclesPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 4 Best Bike Lubes and What to Know Before You Buy

With all the different brands and styles out there, finding the best bike lube is kind of like hunting for a new ice cream flavor. In a word: overwhelming. But you can skip all the exhaustive research. Here's everything you need to know to find the best bike grease substitute for you— including four of the top expert-recommended products.