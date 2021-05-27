The 6 Best Stationary Bikes for Low Back Pain

Given their support, recumbent bicycles earn the top spot as the best stationary bike type for low back pain. Image Credit: Amazon/LIVESTRONG.com

In the middle of a cycling workout, the last thing you want to worry about is low back pain.

A recumbent bike is a great low-impact exercise option for back pain, says Vanessa Parker, DPT, CSCS, a physical therapist with Bespoke Treatments in New York City. These aerobic machines keep your spine supported and safe, while still giving your lower body a good resistance workout.

Keep your back stable and pain-free with these six physical therapist-approved cardio bikes.

Offering a quiet, smooth ride with good lumbar (aka lower back) support, the Sole Fitness LCR is a great bike for back pain. Its 10.1-inch LCD screen sits at eye-level, which helps keep your spine in line and prevent strain, according to Parker.

It also has 40 different resistance levels and a 350-pound weight capacity.

​Buy it:​ SoleTreadmills.com; ​Price:​ $1,499.99

ProForm's recumbent bike takes back safety seriously. Its unique lumbar-support seat resembles an ergonomic desk chair, making it a best stationary bike for low back pain, Parker says.

The ProForm 440 ES also has extra wide pedals for a more stable ride. It's also enabled with iFit (a virtual training platform) for anyone who loves virtual cycling classes.

​Buy it: ​ProForm.com; ​Price:​ $699

If you're biking with back pain, you don't want your feet too close or too far from your seat. (More on that below.) Parker likes that this machine's easy-to-use lever lets you adjust your distance without needing to get up or bend over.

This exercise bike also has a wide cushioned seat and textured grip pedals to help you feel nice and stable.

​Buy it:​ Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $369

Welill's bicycle has eight resistance levels, making it a simple-to-use beginners bike. Twist the knob between your legs to adjust the resistance.

This exercise bike has several handlebar options at the front and along its sides, allowing you to adjust your back positioning while you ride, Parker says. The handles can also give you a little extra support when you get down onto and up off of the machine. The bicycle has a 380-pound weight capacity.

​Buy it:​ Welill.com; ​Price:​ $299.58

With its contoured mesh seat, this bike helps keep your back comfortable and cool. Although the bike's large frame takes up a decent amount of space, it also has a better base of support than some smaller models do. Translation: It won't wobble from side to side as you pedal.

Schwinn's bike saves up to four user profiles and tracks your workouts over time.

​Buy it:​ Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $549

This cardio machine has moveable handles to give you the core- and arm-strengthening benefits of an elliptical, she says.

But, unlike an elliptical, this recumbent bicycle keeps your back supported and in place.

​Buy it:​ Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $344.99

When you're dealing with lower back pain, the first thing you need to look for is a supportive seat, Parker says. Go with a sturdy but soft cushion.

Ergonomic seats are the best option. They curve in the lower back area to give your lumbar spine good support, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Choose one that you can also adjust forward and backward, she says. With each stroke, you don't want to fully lock out your knee. Move the seat until you can maintain a slight bend at all times.

On a stationary bike with back support, handlebars can sometimes increase comfort.

Most bikes have handlebars in two places. Handlebars next to the seat cushion allow you to relax your arms at your sides while reclining against the backrest, Parker says. Handles in front under the screen help you to sit more upright and change up your posture. Look for both.

If your feet move around during your workout, it will make it harder to keep your spine in a stable, neutral position, according to Parker. That's why you need to find pedals with totally adjustable, fastening foot straps.

Upright stationary bikes typically have a smaller seat and keep your body in a tall, unsupported position. They allow for more side-to-side, back and forth movement that works your back and core muscles.

Put simply, upright bikes are best for people who feel more comfortable in an upright position, according to Parker. Generally, these people aren't dealing with low back pain.

Meanwhile, recumbent bikes are more supportive, putting less stress on your lower back muscles and spine. So, if your lower back is sensitive and tends to feel better in a seated, relaxed position, recumbent bikes are the best for you.