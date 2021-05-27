Province reports six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, plus 11 presumptive cases

The Cattaraugus County Health Department announced six new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's total case number to 5,680 since the start of the pandemic. The latest cases include two in the southwest part of the county, two in the northeast part of the county, one in the southeast part of the county, and one in the northwest part of the county. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average infection rate decreased by one-tenth of a percent to 0.7%, while the number of hospitalizations is 13, up one from Tuesday's report. Of the county's 5,680 total cases, 73 are active, 5,503 have recovered, and 104 have died. As of Tuesday, there are 375 county residents in quarantine, 150,898 tests have been administered, and there have been 145,218 negative test results.