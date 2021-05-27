Cancel
Province reports six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, plus 11 presumptive cases

By NTV News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewfoundland and Labrador has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine. The first new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a...

ntv.ca
#Covid 19#Grenfell#Newfoundland And Labrador#Canada
