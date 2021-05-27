Cancel
Hays County, TX

Hays County POSAC seeking new project submissions

 13 days ago

The Hays County Parks and Open Space Advisory Commission (POSAC), which was created in 2020 and recently restarted, is seeking additional project submissions that would be funded by Proposition A, a Parks & Open Space Bond, approved by voters in the November General Election. Prior to the passing of the bond, POSAC members announced a call for projects which resulted in an initial set of 15 recommended projects to the Hays County Commissioners Court.

Hays County, TXhaysfreepress.com

Roundabout puts roadblock in developer’s plans

HAYS COUNTY — Several Dripping Springs residents disagree with new urban development brought in by Hays County, saying it could wither away the small town atmosphere. When newcomers sign a contract on a house, some assume they will find a captivating main street just down the road. Matt Allison moved from Austin to Dripping Springs last year, thinking he knew the environment he was getting into. Allison’s family craved the cozy small-town charm. They were attracted to the promised town square and local retail – but the county’s plans got in the way of the developer’s original design.
Hays County, TXsmcorridornews.com

Hays County updates mask policy for vaccinated individuals

Hays County Courthouse, TX –The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated their guidance on the wearing of masks. Those who have been fully vaccinated may resume activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing, except where required by federal, state, local tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
Hays County, TXsanmarcostx.gov

AN-21-03 (parcHAUS)

Annexation of a 21.73+/- acre tract of land out of the Edward Burleson Survey, Abstract No. 63, in Hays County, Texas, generally located 1,500’ west of the Centerpoint Rd. and Center Point Ct. intersection. To track this case, click the following link: AN-21-03. The annexation schedule for the above case is as follows:
Hays County, TXhaysfreepress.com

Text notices help with court reminders

A texting innovation should help residents when it comes to court dates and payment. The Hays County Criminal Justice Committee has kicked off the new program that sends text message alerts to remind residents about their court responsibilities. “We are all endlessly trying to make our courts as efficient and...
Hays County, TXuniversitystar.com

Commissioners Court approves time extension for road bond

At its May 11 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court discussed changes to the 2016 Road Bond Program and approved upgrades for election voting equipment. As part of the 2016 Road Bond Program, the court authorized a time extension on the Professional Services Agreement between Hays County and BGE, Inc. in order to make needed RM 12 safety improvements near the intersection of Mountain Crest and Skyline Drive.
San Marcos, TXsmcorridornews.com

Weekly school board meetings for DSISD, Hays CISD, SMCISD, & WISD

There’s an old saying, “all politics start at the local level.” Important decisions on rules, laws, ordinances, codes, annual budget, and a large portion of our taxes are decided at the local level during meetings that most residents don’t give a second thought about. The issues that affect your city,...
Hays County, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

2 Hays County residents die of COVID-19; 49 new cases tallied Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported two COVID-19-related fatalities on Friday. Hays County stated that a San Marcos man in his 60s and a Buda man in his 50s died, raising the coronavirus-related death toll to 245. The local health department also recorded 116 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 49...
Hays County, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

County OKs curbside voting equipment purchase

Hays County will soon purchase curbside voting equipment and upgrade its election system software, following approval from the commissioners court Tuesday. With a unanimous vote during Tuesday's meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved authorizations for the county’s elections administration office to use grant funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) to purchase Hart Verity Duo Go for curbside voting and to upgrade the Hart Verity Voting System.
Hays County, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

County court-at-law judge abruptly resigns

Her career as judge ended almost as soon as it began. Millie Thompson only served four months on the bench before leaving her post as Hays County Judge, Court-at-Law No. 3. The fact she suddenly vacated her post was curious enough, but the way she left was even more bizarre. The newly elected judge left a handwritten message located on her desk Wednesday morning that simply stated: “I hereby resign as judge of Hays County Court-at-Law No. 3 effective upon receipt of this resignation.”
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

County considers buying curbside voting equipment

The Hays County Commissioners Court will consider utilizing grant funding to purchase equipment to support curbside voting. The commissioners will discuss authorizing the county’s elections administration office to use grant funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) to purchase Hart Verity Duo Go for curbside voting and to upgrade the Hart Verity Voting System during Tuesday's meeting.
Hays County, TXdrippingspringsnews.com

No masks in Hays County for those fully vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated their guidance on the wearing of masks. Those who have been fully vaccinated may resume activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing, except where required by federal, state, local tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. This means that in Hays County, if you have been fully vaccinated, you may resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.
Texas StateSan Marcos Daily Record

Hays County reaches milestone with 100,000 residents vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 100,000 Hays County residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Hays County reached the milestone Wednesday with 100,329 residents receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — approximately 54% of 183,380 eligible residents who are 16 years or older. The DSHS also stated that 75,703 residents are fully vaccinated, 41.28%.
Hays County, TXsmcorridornews.com

Hays County Judge Millie Thompson unexpectedly reigns

HAYS COUNTY – After just four months of being in office, Hays County Judge Millie Thompson has resigned from her position unexpectedly. Although Thompson’s time in office was met with turmoil, she did not disclose the reason for her resignation. According to the Hays Free Press, Thompson left her keys...
Hays County, TXuniversitystar.com

Hays County lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated citizens

As of May 13, Hays County has authorized fully vaccinated individuals to resume activities without the need for facial coverings or social distancing. This authorization comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on the use of masks which states those who are fully vaccinated are no longer encouraged to wear face masks.
Texas StateSan Marcos Daily Record

40% of eligible county residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Hays County continues to inch closer to 100,000 residents who’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 99,039 Hays County citizens — approximately 54% of 183,380 eligible residents who are 16 years or older — have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 73,659 residents are fully vaccinated, 40.17%.