Winners of the Constitution Bee at Wellington Elementary stand with Leonard Miller of the Price Lions Club after he awarded them cash for their performance in the competition. COVID changed a lot of things for schools this year and one of them is that some programs and events have been either toned down or outright cancelled. One of those was the Constitution Bee, which is usually held in the fall in the elementary schools in the district. This year, it was held in the spring and only took place at two schools.