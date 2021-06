Residents of Amsterdam are being offered a free book that explores the city’s historical associations with slavery.The initiative is part of a wider push to encourage those living in the Netherlands to understand the nation’s role in the organisation and management of the global slave trade. Just last month, King Willem-Alexander, the country’s monarch, opened the first exhibition on the issue at the Rijksmuseum.The book, Amsterdam and the History of Slavery, uses extensive research carried out by the International Institute of Social History on behalf of the municipality of Amsterdam. Copies of it are now being made available to the...