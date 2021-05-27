Rod, Gun & Game: Map and compass – Be your own guide

One of the worst sounds to an angler’s ear is the crack or snap of a fishing rod. Even if it isn’t your rod, your heart sinks at the sound of the unforgiving noise. And if you fish long enough, you’re bound to break a rod or two…and instead of it happening when you’re fighting a fish, it’ll break when you shut a car door on the rod tip, or when someone steps on it when it falls down onto the floor. A simple fishing rod rack will not only protect your fishing rods but also free up space for other gear.