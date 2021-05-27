Erie County Fair returns Aug. 11-22 subject to CDC and NYS guidelines

HAMBURG – The Erie County Agricultural Society is looking forward to being able to safely host the 2021 Erie County Fair, one of the premiere summertime events in Western New York, scheduled for Aug. 11-22. According to CEO and Fair Manager Jessica Underberg, “We have already started working with the health department officials on appropriate measures for the event. If you plan on attending the Erie County Fair, it may not look the same, but it will remain true to the values and traditions that are reminiscent of the annual event.”