Genoa Township, MI

Genoa Township Could Face Legal Battle After CHI Denials

whmi.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenoa Township is possibly facing a lawsuit after plans for a controversial chapel and religious sanctuary space were denied. Missouri-based Catholic Healthcare International had been seeking to construct a 6,000-square-foot chapel with other accessory uses in honor of St. Padre Pio on 40 acres located on the west side of Chilson Road, south of Crooked Lake Road. Also proposed was a mural wall, Stations of the Cross and nature paths for quiet reflection. The property is currently zoned agriculture/country estates.

