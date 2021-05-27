Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox One / Series X|S Digital Games: LEGO Star Wars: Force Awakens, LEGO Movie Videogame $4.99 each & More

By SlickDealio
slickdeals.net
 13 days ago

Microsoft Store [microsoft.com] has Select Xbox One/Series X/S LEGO Digital Games on sale below for prices listed below. Note, must login to your Microsoft account to purchase. LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens [microsoft.com] (Xbox One/Series X|S Digital Download) $4.99. The LEGO Movie Videogame [microsoft.com] (Xbox One/Series X|S Digital Download)...

slickdeals.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Xbox One#Lego Marvel#The Lego Movie Videogame#Lego Batman#Star Wars Games#Super Star Wars#Lego Movie Videogame#Microsoft Store#Lego Star Wars#Lego Marvel#Lego Batman#The Force Awakens#Digital#Avengers#Super Heroes#Gotham#Microsoft Account#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Lego
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Off And On Again Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

With the dawn of the internet the digital universe experienced exponential growth. The citizens basked in their new wealth and power, with access to previously unimaginable knowledge. For a while it seemed as if anything was possible. This golden age did not last. Knowledge became corrupt, much of it was lies dressed up as truth. Fear, paranoia and hate infected the world with Programs becoming jealous of the resources allocated to others. Throughout this turmoil the real threat went by unseen. A silent invader watched and waited, planning it's attack. The war that followed was brief and devastating. Now there is but one hope. A hero must reboot the system, to turn it ""Off And On Again"" resetting time to before the corruption ever began. Are you that Hero?"" Off And On Again tells the story of a hero tasked with rebooting time. The game world is created and destroyed during play, with the hero having the ability to turn parts of the world off and on again. You will be required to use both brains and skill to overcome the enemies and obstacles in your path.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S (Xbox Play Anywhere)

BE YOUR OWN WEAPON OF WAR Welcome to the year 3015! It’s a hell of a time to be alive. Humanity has colonized thousands of star systems spanning a vast region of space known as the Inner Sphere. The golden age of cooperation and advancement is now a distant memory, and humanity has once again splintered into disparate factions all vying for supremacy. In the midst of these Succession Wars, power hungry Mercenaries like yourself are in a privileged position to capitalize big time. It’s dangerous work but that’s why you’re here, right? If you’ve got an itch to blast, wreck, stomp and go all out ballistic, step inside and become your own weapon of war!
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Dying Light: Platinum Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Rove an infected world where only the strongest will make it. Master your combat skills to fight monsters of all kinds, both human and the undead. Parkour through the roofs, craft weapons, and help other survivors while you’re confronting your own nightmares. Now you can enjoy Dying Light to the fullest with the richest version of the acclaimed open world zombie survival game. Containing four DLCs and seventeen skin bundles, Dying Light: Platinum Edition brings together everything you need to explore all the post-apocalyptic world has to offer. Drive across Harran, as you spread carnage in your buggy, face and survive Bozak’s trials, explore new quarantine zones, and enjoy plenty of new skins and weapons! Features: - Dying Light – the full award-winning game. - Dying Light: The Following – a huge expansion complete with a new story, vast original map, and a customizable buggy to drive. - Dying Light: Bozak Horde – a challenging game mode with its own side story. - Cuisine & Cargo – two additional quarantine zones. - Ultimate Survivor Bundle – exclusive weapons and outfits. - Crash Test Skin Pack – a madcap cosmetic pack. - Hellraid – a new game mode in a dark-fantasy setting. - A large collection of skins and weapons that will make slaughtering zombies even more fun: 5th Anniversary Bundle Harran Ranger Bundle Gun Psycho Bundle Volatile Hunter Bundle White Death Bundle Vintage Gunslinger Bundle Rais Elite Bundle Godfather Bundle Harran Inmate Bundle Retrowave Bundle SHU Warrior Bundle Volkan Combat Armor Bundle Classified Operation Bundle Viking: Raiders of Harran Bundle Harran Tactical Unit Bundle.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Experience everything that the ARK franchise has to offer in this definitive collection! Tame and ride primeval creatures as you explore savage lands, team up with other players to compete in epic tribal battles, and travel together on the greatest Dinosaur-filled adventure of all time. ARK: The Ultimate Survivor Edition includes ARK: Survival Evolved, along with these huge Expansion Packs: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2. All updated and optimized with every improvement made since the launch of the base game, adding up to thousands of hours of gameplay! From primordial island jungles to the futuristic gardens of an interstellar starship, every sprawling environment is here for you to conquer! Discover the hundreds of unique species roaming these lands, from the prehistoric to the fantastical, and learn how to befriend these creatures, or to defeat them. Complete your collection of notes and dossiers left by past explorers to learn the surprising history of the ARKs. Test your tribe and your beasts in battle with every boss challenge from the franchise! Do you and your friends have what it takes to survive the ultimate ARK experience?
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Super Bomberman R Online Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Drop bombs and collect power-ups to blast your way through SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE! You can compete against up to 64 players from around the world in this explosive survival battle! Fight your way to the end and outlast all other players to be BOMBER ONE! FREE TO PLAY ONLINE BATTLE ROYALE Back to classic Bomberman fun, the original survival battle format gets supercharged to 64 players online! CUSTOMIZABLE CHAOS Self-explode in style with fresh outfits and bomb skins bursting with pop-corn, or try on the latest head accessories available to customize your look! PICK YOUR POWER-UPS From essential Punching Gloves to the return of the iconic Louies, pick your power-ups fast to your kick your friends out with a spark!
Retailwindowsreport.com

Xbox Series X/S available to more users, after stores restock

Passionate about technology, Windows, and everything that has a power button, he spent most of his time developing new skills and learning more about the tech world. Coming from a solid background in PC... Read more. Target virtual store had an Xbox Series X/S restock yesterday, shortly after GameStop also...
Tennismajornelson.com

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

The Olympic Games are back, and this time it's your chance for glory! Whether you play with friends, family, or go for gold on the global leaderboards, this is a party game that anyone can pick up and enjoy! Prepare to unleash the competitor within as you create your athlete, customize their skills and pick the perfect costume. Why settle for standard sportswear when you can take center stage as a pirate, astronaut or cowboy? Choose between 18 fun-fueled sporting events—from Tennis and Football to the 100m, Basketball and Boxing—there’s always a record to beat and a score to settle. Going for gold has never been this much fun!
TV ShowsPosted by
FanSided

Rumor: 2022 LEGO Star Wars collectible minifigure series is coming

The latest LEGO rumor going around claims that there could be new Star Wars minifigures released next year based on several Disney Plus television shows. The rumor, according to Brick Fanatics, comes from an Instagram post by user @lego_club_news. According to the post, the user reminds us that this is a rumor and nothing has been confirmed. But if this claim is true, the custom minifigures would arrive in January 2022.
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Games With Gold (June 2021): Free Xbox Series X And Xbox One Games Announced

June's Games with Gold freebies for Xbox Live Gold (and Game Pass Ultimate) subscribers have been announced. The King's Bird and Shadows: Awakening are free for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers this month, while the Xbox 360 freebies are NeoGeo Battle Coliseum and Injustice: Gods Among Us. The King's Bird and NeoGeo Battle Coliseum will be free to claim on June 1, while Shadows: Awakening and Injustice will be available on June 16. The entire lineup is playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

The Xbox Series X/S reservation program opens up to more Xbox Insiders

Microsoft has expanded a pilot program which enables selected users to reserve Xbox Series X/S consoles for purchase. Launched on May 11, the Console Purchase Pilot is now available to a new wave of US Xbox Insiders who register via Xbox One or Windows 10. “We’ve allocated an additional batch...
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset (Xbox Version) You are Nancy Bradford, a talented daughter of famous scientists who died under mysterious circumstances 20 years ago. Your recent studies, concentrating on mind control, draw attention from a prestigious Neurotech Institute as well as the CIA, which resulted in an unusual offer. Continuing studies within the walls of a top-secret laboratory and getting a huge grant is surely enticing, spying on the other hand sounds like a risky job. Brace yourself as it's just a kick-off for a deadly game! Third instalment of the Family Mysteries series plunges you into a sea of action, double agents, brainwashed patients, murky experiments, nerds and conspiracy theories. A thrilling example of spy fiction with upfront overtones of X-Files, that should satisfy even the pickiest fans of the genre as the story unfolds at a breakneck pace and keeps you immersed to the very last minute! Avoid being uncovered, save the mankind and discover the old family secret, which will shed some light on the past!
Video Gamesbrickfanatics.com

LEGO Star Wars Battles to shut down before release

The upcoming LEGO Star Wars Battles mobile game has been cancelled before it even managed to officially release as early access users spot an in-game message. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now the only upcoming LEGO video game based on the blockbuster franchise as the mobile title, LEGO Star Wars Battles will soon shut down, according to reports from users managing to play the game before an official release.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Acclaimed musical-gardening game Mutazione launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch

The acclaimed Mutazione finally launches on Xbox and Switch today, after winning hearts and growing gardens on the PC, PS4 and Apple Arcade. There’s every chance that you haven’t heard of Mutazione. It’s not big-budget or stacked with explosions: this is a laid-back journey, where forming relationships and tending your garden is more important than accumulating wealth or experience. It’s weaved a spell on the people who found it last year, and appeared on a number of Best of 2020 lists.