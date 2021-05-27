Xbox One / Series X|S Digital Games: LEGO Star Wars: Force Awakens, LEGO Movie Videogame $4.99 each & More

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset (Xbox Version) You are Nancy Bradford, a talented daughter of famous scientists who died under mysterious circumstances 20 years ago. Your recent studies, concentrating on mind control, draw attention from a prestigious Neurotech Institute as well as the CIA, which resulted in an unusual offer. Continuing studies within the walls of a top-secret laboratory and getting a huge grant is surely enticing, spying on the other hand sounds like a risky job. Brace yourself as it's just a kick-off for a deadly game! Third instalment of the Family Mysteries series plunges you into a sea of action, double agents, brainwashed patients, murky experiments, nerds and conspiracy theories. A thrilling example of spy fiction with upfront overtones of X-Files, that should satisfy even the pickiest fans of the genre as the story unfolds at a breakneck pace and keeps you immersed to the very last minute! Avoid being uncovered, save the mankind and discover the old family secret, which will shed some light on the past!