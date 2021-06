Lyla Peck passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021 after a brief illness. She was born in Edmonton on June 5, 1940. She spent the early years of her life farming with her family in the Harmattan area. She met her future husband Jack, also from a local farming family, while still a teenager. They were married in 1959. In the early 60’s took up residence in Edmonton, relocated to Houston, TX for a period and then returned to Calgary in the early seventies.