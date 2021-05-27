Is Your Hair Slow to Grow? Here are 12 Tips for Longer, Stronger Locks
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Whether you’re thinning on top, dealing with hair breakage, or just want to get through that growing out phase faster, you don’t necessarily need to run to the nearest doc to achieve Rapunzel status. Turns out, the nutrients we eat, the supplements we take, the shampoo we use, and a few other at-home tricks can help your hair go the distance.greatist.com