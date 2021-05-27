Is Your Hair Slow to Grow? Here are 12 Tips for Longer, Stronger Locks

If you have followed along for the past decade, you know that I've had ups and downs. One of the downs has been dealing with postpartum changes to my hair after each of my pregnancies. I thought that it was bad the first time around, but it was much worse after I gave birth to my youngest son in my early 40's. The combination of postpartum hair damage and age was tough. On top of that, some of my hair started turning gray a couple of years ago. Coloring my hair has added extra stress and damage. While my hair is not perfect, I have finally found tips to improve the health of my hair. In today's post, I want to connect with all of you who are frustrated with hair damage because I spent a lot of time trying to find solutions.