Hines Named Teacher of the Year

Marlow Elementary School teacher Kim Hines was awarded Marlow Public School’s Teacher of the Year at the annual faculty breakfast on Friday. Hines teaches third grade at the elementary school. She is married to Fred Hines, and both she and Fred are Marlow High School graduates. Together, they have three children: Heath, Stephanie, and Haleigh, who are all Marlow High School graduates and now their grandchildren are Outlaws in their own right. Additionally, Hines’s father, Jim Hupp, is a former teacher and administrator at MPS and began the legacy of excellent educators in this family.