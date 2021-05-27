Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marlow, OK

Hines Named Teacher of the Year

marlowreview.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlow Elementary School teacher Kim Hines was awarded Marlow Public School’s Teacher of the Year at the annual faculty breakfast on Friday. Hines teaches third grade at the elementary school. She is married to Fred Hines, and both she and Fred are Marlow High School graduates. Together, they have three children: Heath, Stephanie, and Haleigh, who are all Marlow High School graduates and now their grandchildren are Outlaws in their own right. Additionally, Hines’s father, Jim Hupp, is a former teacher and administrator at MPS and began the legacy of excellent educators in this family.

www.marlowreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grade School#Elementary Education#Home School#School Teachers#Marlow Elementary School#Marlow Public School#Haleigh#Marlow High School#Mps#Marlow Public Schools#Mhs#Marlow Middle School#Teaching#Parents#Students#Excellent Educators#Kids#Graduates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

Triphornia Mubaiwa named an Outstanding Graduate at EOSC

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe was named the Outstanding Nursing Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Nursing Director Gina Bullock presented the award. One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The...
Oklahoma Statersu.edu

RSU Offers Residential Waiver for Oklahoma Promise Students

Rogers State University’s Residential Life will offer a $1,000 per semester housing waiver for Oklahoma Promise scholarship students, supporting the university’s mission to provide attainable higher education opportunities for first-generation students in northeastern Oklahoma. RSU Residential Life offers full-time students modern living spaces. Living in a student community enhances the...
Stephens County, OKmarlowreview.com

Nunley Honored at SCLGA Banquet

Stephens County Livestock Growers Association held their annual banquet on May 4 at the Comanche Livestock Auction. The organization named Steve Nunley as their 2020 Honorary member. Nunley, who died on December 28 of last year, was a lifelong farmer and rancher in Stephens County. In high school he served...