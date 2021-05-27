Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Cavaliers promote Costa to head baseball coach

By P. KEVIN MAYS kmays@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISE — After one season as associate head coach at Virginia Wise, Brandon Costa has been promoted to head baseball coach. “I am excited to announce Brandon Costa as our next baseball coach,” UVA Wise athletic director Kendall Rainey said in a release. “Coach Costa has a successful NCAA Division II background both as a player and as a coach. He brings strong regional recruiting experience to UVA Wise and is committed to building relationships.”

www.timesnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Baseball Coach#Recruiting#Center Fielder#Virginia Wise#Ncaa Division Ii#Costa#Uva Wise#Highlanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
College Station, TX12thman.com

Aggies Add Michael Earley to Coaching Staff

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball has named former Arizona State assistant coach Michael Earley to the staff, Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Wednesday. "We are excited to welcome Coach Earley and his beautiful family to Aggieland," Coach Schlossnagle said. "I searched from coast to coast to identify...
College Station, TXtexags.com

WATCH: Texas A&M introduces Jim Schlossnagle as head baseball coach

Texas A&M officially introduced Jim Schlossnagle as the next head coach of Aggie baseball on Thursday afternoon with a welcome event in College Station. TexAgs presents videos of Schlossnagle's introduction, press conference and more. The following are live, paraphrased notes from head coach Jim Schlossnagle's introductory press conference on Thursday.
Hazel Green, ALWHNT-TV

Mitchell Wright hired as Hazel Green Baseball head coach

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – Hazel Green baseball has found its Mr. Right. Former Buckhorn and UAH alumn Mitchell Wright will lead the Trojans into battle beginning with the 2021-2022 season. Hazel Green has a guy who loves the game, he was basically born into it. His father, Roger, was the...
MLBbcsnn.com

Gary Henderson Takes Over as the New Head Coach of Utah Utes Baseball

Gary Henderson, the NCBWA 2018 National Coach of the Year, has been named the ninth head baseball coach at the University of Utah, Director of Athletics Mark Harlan announced. Henderson has been the Associate Head Coach at Utah the past two seasons to go along with 31 years of coaching experience at elite programs across the country. The seasoned veteran has coached at the University of Florida, Oregon State, University of Kentucky and Mississippi State prior to coming to Utah.
Oregon StatePosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Report: Pat Casey Unlikely to be Next Head Baseball Coach at LSU

Former Oregon State head baseball coach Pat Casey is unlikely to be the next head coach at LSU, according to a report from Wilson Alexander and Andrea Gallo of The Advocate. Reports surfaced earlier this week of Casey being the lead candidate to fill the role that will soon be vacant when the Tiger's season ends, as current head coach Paul Mainieri is retiring.
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blue Jackets promote Brad Larsen to head coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Blue Jackets promoted Brad Larsen on Thursday to fill the head coaching vacancy left after Columbus parted ways with John Tortorella after six seasons at the helm. The 43-year-old Larsen, a former NHL forward who has been an assistant coach with the Blue Jackets for...
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

TCU promotes former MLB pitcher Saarloos as new head coach

We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription. If you are a digital subscriber with an active subscription, then you already have an account here. Just reset your password if you've not yet logged in to your account on this new site.
Superior, WIFOX 21 Online

Frank Pufall Resigns as Head Coach of UWS Baseball Team

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UW-Superior announced Wednesday that Frank Pufall has resigned as head coach of the Yellowjackets baseball team. Pufall just wrapped up his fifth season with UWS. Two years ago, he led the ‘Jackets to the UMAC championship game. According to a press release, the search for a new baseball coach will begin immediately.
College Sportsheartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Names Assistant Baseball Coach Kirk Saarloos New Head Coach

TCU has its replacement for longtime baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, and they didn’t have to go far to find him, as they turn to the team’s current assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Kirk Saarloos. Saarloos has been an assistant with the TCU baseball team since 2012 and in 2013 was...
College Sportsdukeblogger.com

Chris Carrawell Promoted to Associate Head Coach

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski has announced the promotion of Chris Carrawell to associate head coach. Carrawell, who played for the Blue Devils from 1996 to 2000, has served as an assistant coach on the staff since 2018. “This is incredible,” said Carrawell. “For Coach to have that trust in...
Omaha, NEwuvanews.com

The Virginia Cavaliers are Headed Back to Omaha

For the fifth time in program history, and the first time since 2015, the UVA Baseball program is headed to the College World Series. It took the Cavaliers three games to take down the Patriots of Dallas Baptist University, but once again, some clutch hitting helps lift the Wahoos. Third-year...
Nebraska StateStar-Herald

Matt Wackerly promoted to Nebraska's head cross country coach

Matt Wackerly has been named Nebraska's new cross country coach, replacing David Harris, who retired last week after 10 years with the Huskers. Wackerly will also be the distance and middle distance coach for the track and field program. He's been with the Huskers since July 2016 as the program's recruiting coordinator.
Columbia, SCwach.com

Chuck Martin Named Associate Head Coach, Steele Promoted To Assistant Coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. - University of South Carolina head men's basketball coach Frank Martin announced on Wednesday afternoon that Chuck Martin has been promoted to Associate Head Coach, and Brian Steele, a three-year letterwinner for Martin and the Gamecocks, has been promoted to Assistant Coach following the departure of Bruce Shingler to Maryland.
BaseballEast Valley Tribune

Pat Herrera stepping down as Skyline head baseball coach

Pat Herrera, who led the Skyline baseball program the last eight seasons, has stepped down as head coach of the Coyotes. Herrera announced his resignation Thursday afternoon in a statement sent to Skyline administration. A copy of the it was obtained by The Tribune. In the prepared statement, Herrera thanked the surrounding community for its support during his tenure.