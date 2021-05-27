“Do You Work in the Forest or the Mill?”

Every so often, loggers emerge from the woods and sawmill operators shake off the sawdust to join together at an industry event and catch up on the latest news. The fourth weekend in May was a beautiful choice for the 37th East Coast Sawmill and Logging Equipment Exposition, allowing members of the forest industry to gather once again in person and see the latest in machinery and technology that the forest industry has to offer. The chance to get together in person for the first time in over a year generated a happy buzz in the air that was tangible and exciting! Being able to see smiling faces and not have to look through a computer camera allowed for that “normal” feeling we have all been waiting so long to feel again.