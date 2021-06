On Tuesday afternoon, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky announced that he’s stepping down from his role as the vice chairman for the Edmonton Oilers. “With great appreciation, I wanted to let everyone know that I have decided to step away as Vice Chairman of the Edmonton Oilers effective today,” Gretzky said in a statement he shared on social media. “The Oilers, their fans, and the city of Edmonton have meant the world to me and my family for over four decades – and that will never change.”