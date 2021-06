Inspired by a new generation of travel, the California startup lets users book influencer-curated trips via social media. (YourDigitalWall Editorial):- Santa Monica, California Jun 7, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Luxury Travel Hackers, Inc. (LTH) has launched an innovative and exciting new approach to booking travel in the post-pandemic era. This new-age travel solution was designed with the mobile millennial in mind, taking the guesswork out of selecting ideal destinations and arranging travel. LTH has compiled recommended vacations via robust social media and story-driven content. Each trip is curated based on the interests and budget of each unique traveler. LTH is the only travel tech company to produce travel content with influencers and make vacations bookable via social media.