Sue Yannaccone Discusses Challenges For Women In The C Suite, Leadership Strategies, And Setting Boundaries While Maintaining Work/Life Balance As A Leading Woman In Real Estate [VIDEO]

It takes a lot to be a great leader and even more to be an exceptional employee. All the best leaders are dedicated to ongoing improvement, never standing back on any accomplishments. They don’t rest on any laurels for several reasons. This also strongly applies to safety leaders in particular, whose charge is to both continually help others, upgrade their mindsets, expectations and skills while simultaneously maintaining a mindful awareness of both ever-present potential risks and emerging, suddenly developing new exposures. This applies externally to attuning to hazards in the environment while still paying attention to internal contributing factors to potential injury such as balance and physical conditions that can change daily such as congestion (that might obscure scent of leakages or adversely affect balance), physical weakness from even minor overuse, accumulation of tension that can lead to wear-down and much more. It’s challenging to not have these obstacles under control during the job.