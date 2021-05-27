Sue Yannaccone Discusses Challenges For Women In The C Suite, Leadership Strategies, And Setting Boundaries While Maintaining Work/Life Balance As A Leading Woman In Real Estate [VIDEO]
Could not be happier to learn the news that Susan Yannaccone has been named CEO and President of the Realogy Franchise Group and the first female in that position!. With nearly two decades of leadership experience in franchise management and real estate brokerage operations, Sue Yannaccone assumed the role of Regional Executive Vice President of the Eastern Seaboard and Midwest regions of Realogy’s Coldwell Banker company-owned offices in March 2018.realtytimes.com