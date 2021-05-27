Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

J.Howell Sheds His Pain In The New Visual For “Why You Hurting Me”

By Bryson "Boom" Paul
hypefresh.co
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.Howell, a popular new Memphis singer-songwriter, releases the new visual for his latest single, titled “Why You Hurting Me.” A song about washing away past pain, Howell links with director Thang Ho for a revelation. Watch the new video above. “Why You Hurting Me” is a reflection of Howell’s PTSD,...

www.hypefresh.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Tevin Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Sheds#S Voice#True Love#Powerful People#Thoughts#Sound Of Music#Tough Love#Jtproductions#Teray Love#Song#Talk#Driven#Deserve#Director Thang Ho#Grandma#Diverse Musical Influence#Billboard Adult R B#Video#Releases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Africa
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
PTSD
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musichypefresh.co

Elijah XIII Releases New “Remember The Name” Visual

Rising New York based artist Elijah XIII is creating the best music of his life returning to the music scene with a fire new video for his “Remember The Name” single. As he is a part of the New York based collective UNINVITED, he continues to create opportunities for himself and the people around him. On his latest single he is letting fans know that his name will be remembered in history.
Musicearmilk.com

Smallpools defeats an orange in "life of the party" new visuals

You may remember indie rock band Smallpools from their hit “Dreaming”, or even better, for their collaboration with the Chainsmokers on “Break Up Every Night”. Now the multi-talented trio is back and running full steam ahead with an all new single and visuals for “life of the party” which is off their upcoming full-length album. The band has also just announced a US tour which kicks off this November. Now if that’s not something to get completely psyched about, then I don’t know what is.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Reveals His Mother Was Originally "Defensive" About "Smile"

JAY-Z's catalog is lined with classics, with Reasonable Doubt, Blueprint, The Black Album, and American Gangster being widely regarded as such. Yet with every passing year, his latest album 4:44, released in 2017 and largely centered around themes of infidelity and family, is steadily inching closer to classic status. Case...
Musicrespect-mag.com

Toosii Unveils New Visual, For “Red Die”

After celebrating the release of his new mixtape, Thank You For Believing, and his latest career milestone – surpassing one billion combined global streams across all of his songs – Toosii is back with a new video, “Red Die.” Filled with friends, cash and cars, the clip’s joyful sense of comradery is balanced by Toosii’s memories of loved ones who have departed and the existential questions that haunt him – “Ask God ‘why me?’/Must be two sides to the story siamese.” The video, which can be viewed HERE, was directed by NoRatchetss, who helmed the official video for the title song from Toosii’s Poetic Pain.
MusicBaller Status

Here’s Why LA’s Don DiestrO’s New Visual / New Single” Trust” Is Perfect for the Summer

Have you ever heard a song that feels exactly like the season you’re in (or about to enter into)? From the production to the very sound of the artist’s voice, the record literally takes you on a journey. This is exactly what L.A.’s own, Don DiestrO does for his listeners when they tune into his sound. When you think of the summertime, you usually imagine good times, great vibes, and unforgettable memories. The weather is warmer and even for just a brief moment, all feels right and cozy within the world.
Musicflaunt.com

Cmagic5 | Feisty New Video for “Love Me If You Can''

Following the release of her debut album, , Toronto teen artist Cmagic5 is now unveiling a new music video for “Love Me If You Can.” The sassy visual is empowering and inspirational, with each and every word being emphasized with her bold movements. Through vibrant flashing lights, multiple costume changes and fierce dance moves, she makes sure you listen to what she has to say, marking her territory from the very first second.
MusicHipHopDX.com

T-Pain To Interview Rae Sremmurd + His Verzuz Winner Lil Jon On New Podcast

There’s no questioning T-Pain’s impact on the Hip Hop scene during his run between the mid-’00s to the early 2010s. He’ll be forever known for popularizing Auto-Tune in Hip Hop and providing fans with various hits in his 17-year career. But it looks like T-Pain wants to leave an impact in another market.
MoviesPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

You Had Me at Aloha

Kavan Smith, Pascale Hutton PHOTO CREDIT: ©2021 CROWN MEDIA UNITED STATES LLC/PHOTOGRAPHER: ZACK DOUGAN. Two When Calls the Heart alums, Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith, star in Hallmark Channel’s new original movie You Had Me at Aloha, which premieres Saturday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Filmed entirely on location in Oahu, the movie is part of the network’s annual “Summer Nights” programming event. When the host of a popular travel show resigns, the network enlists Paige (Hutton), to step in for the next season set in Hawaii. Unbeknownst to her, they have also hired Ben (Smith), who likes to push everything to the extreme. As these two new co-hosts clash over their opposing ideas for production, they grapple with the fact that not only do they need each other to further their careers, but they also balance each other on and off the screen.
SocietyPosted by
Audacy

This email is a painful cry for help that hit me like a hammer in my heart

I just got this email and I had to share it. I left out names and numbers because we’re here to help people, not hurt people. It’s a cry for help. It’s self-explanatory. But it also defines why I’m here, why we’re in this together and why we must make a difference. Again, no names, no details, just the painful cry for help.
Swimming & SurfingStab Magazine

Dion Agius Wants to Send You His New Surf Film

Dion Agius is peerless when it comes to starring in and producing cinematic surf films. His creativity leaks through the crevices of all projects with his name attached, the latest being ‘Dark Hollow.’ While he had some creative direction from Globe’s renowned filmmaker Joe G, Joe made it very clear this masterpiece was Dion’s creation.
Beauty & Fashionpopwrapped.com

BM Discusses His New Single “Broken Me” and Expressing Vulnerability

The Korean-American powerhouse known as BM has been performing in some capacity for over a decade, as a dancer, singer-songwriter, rapper, and consequently, a true artist. Coming from a background in dance, BM moved to Korea from the US diving headfirst into a new adventure as a K-pop trainee who would unknowingly land himself in the influential co-ed group KARD. Through KARD, the four members’ opposition to gender-based groups presented gutsy contributions to music – finding a devoted audience due to their four-person combination with inspirations from each member.
Relationshipsmomcollective.com

Why Didn’t You Tell Me?!

How many pre-pregnancy, expecting, postpartum, the first years, toddler years type books have you read? Although they all provide wonderful bits of information, they leave some important everyday things out! Why didn’t you tell me!?. When I had my first child, I was so much more on edge than with...
Celebritiesgrmdaily.com

J. Cole Shares New Visuals For “Applying Pressure”

North Carolina star J. Cole has gifted us with the video for his track, “Applying Pressure”. Taken from Cole’s most recent project The Off-Season, this track sees the rapper “apply pressure” with both his pen game and content as he uses his lyricism to call out some of the phoney behaviour he’s witnessed in his time.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Joe Sumner — Sting’s Son — Owns Up To His Mistakes On New Single, “You You You”

“I’m trying to convey the raw, honest truth dressed up in a psychedelic circus suit,” Joe Sumner tells American Songwriter. At 44 years old, Sumner has lived a fascinating life. The son of Sting—yes, that Sting—he was brought up around the music industry (The Police weren’t even formed until a year after his birth). When he was a teenager, he formed the rock band Fiction Plane, who went on to release four studio albums and open for The Police’s 2007 reunion tour. While it would’ve been easy for Sumner to lose touch with reality—and, for a bit of time, perhaps he did—his thirst for the raw, honest truth never diminished, and now, in 2021, he’s ready to embrace authenticity on a whole new level.
Beauty & Fashionhellokpop.com

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan Stuns With His Breathtaking Visuals In 1st Look Pictorial

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan looks absolutely mesmerizing in these newly released photos from 1st Look!. Jeonghan from the powerhouse K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN has recently graced his very first solo magazine pictorial. Just recently, 1st look, a popular Korean fashion magazine, released captivating photos of Jeonghan through several media outlets. Donning sophisticated...
Petsbatesfamilyblog.com

A New Paine 'Kid'

The Paines' gift from Gil and Kelly receives attention from all the grandkids. "This year, to go along with the theme of the animals, we had a little baby goat for the Paine grandkids because they kind of live on a farm with other little farm animals. We just knew this was going to be a big hit with all the grandkids."
Rock MusicMusicRadar.com

My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields says a butcher chased his sister with a cleaver during an epic live performance of You Made Me Realise

No band has harnessed the three-dimensional magic of volume quite like My Bloody Valentine. Kevin Shields' carefully curated pedalboard has assumed sacred significance among the alt-rock cognoscenti, with MBV's adventures in sound inspiring generations of shoegaze, drone and other noise-rock artists. But Kevin Shields has never made a secret of...