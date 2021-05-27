J.Howell Sheds His Pain In The New Visual For “Why You Hurting Me”

Kavan Smith, Pascale Hutton PHOTO CREDIT: ©2021 CROWN MEDIA UNITED STATES LLC/PHOTOGRAPHER: ZACK DOUGAN. Two When Calls the Heart alums, Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith, star in Hallmark Channel’s new original movie You Had Me at Aloha, which premieres Saturday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Filmed entirely on location in Oahu, the movie is part of the network’s annual “Summer Nights” programming event. When the host of a popular travel show resigns, the network enlists Paige (Hutton), to step in for the next season set in Hawaii. Unbeknownst to her, they have also hired Ben (Smith), who likes to push everything to the extreme. As these two new co-hosts clash over their opposing ideas for production, they grapple with the fact that not only do they need each other to further their careers, but they also balance each other on and off the screen.