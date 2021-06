Darius Garland and Collin Sexton are an intriguing backcourt in Cleveland. The two guards create an undersized backcourt with both guards standing at 6-foot-1. Some concerns come up about the Cavs’ undersized backcourt. For example, can Garland and Sexton defend well enough? Also, the two guards have been productive, but can an undersized backcourt in the NBA win games? One perfect example of a winning undersized backcourt is the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers’ backcourt could be the perfect model for Cleveland.