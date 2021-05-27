UFC 264 Gains Niko Price-Michel Pereira Welterweight Battle
A sure-fire Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight banger that practically guarantees a wild result will go down in July. According to Brazilian outlet AgFight on Thursday, Michel Pereira (25-11, 2 NC) will come to blows with Niko Price (14-4, 2 NC) on July 10. The welterweight thriller will be part of UFC 264, which will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pairing has since been confirmed by the promotion.www.sherdog.com