UFC 264 Gains Niko Price-Michel Pereira Welterweight Battle

Belal Muhammad believes Leon Edwards scored an easy follow-up fight against Nate Diaz, but “Remember the Name” is still rooting for the Stockton native at UFC 263. Muhammad (18-3) takes on veteran Demian Maia (28-10) on the same card, which takes place this weekend (Sat., June 12, 2021) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Muhammad is coming off a “No Contest” against Edwards after a terrible eye-poke called a stop to their re-worked headliner a few months ago in the opening seconds of round two. Muhammad (No. 12) was upset with Edwards’ (No. 3) dismissive attitude after the fight, but he can see why “Rocky” turned down a potential rematch.