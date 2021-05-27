Cancel
Homewood, AL

Gavin King to coach HHS girls basketball

By Submitted
thehomewoodstar.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGavin King will be the new girls head basketball coach at Homewood High School. King has served as Childersburg High School’s varsity girls basketball coach for four years and has led the team to regional appearances, area championships and the final four. He has 12 years of coaching experience and was named Talladega County’s Coach of the Year for 2018, 2019 and 2020. As a head coach, he has compiled a record of 102-29. His team has won four straight area championships, four regional appearances and two final four appearances.

thehomewoodstar.com
