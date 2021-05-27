Cancel
MRN Outloud – Todd Gilliland

mrn.com
 28 days ago

MRN Outloud – Chris Buescher - Roush Fenway Racing's Chris Buescher joins Woody Cain to talk about The Monster Mile, Next Gen, COTA and more after 2 straight top 10 finishes put him 13th in the standings. MRN Outloud – William Byron - May 6, 2021. MRN Outloud – Matt...

www.mrn.com
MotorsportsCBS Sports

2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325 odds, picks: Surprising NASCAR predictions, leaderboard from proven model

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Pocono Raceway for back-to-back races this weekend, and the action starts on Saturday with the 2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325. The 2.5-mile asphalt triangle is one of the most unique challenges of the season, with sharp corners and low banking making the venue feel like a road course. It's a design that has suited current points leader Denny Hamlin well, as he's collected six victories at Pocono in his career.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Pocono

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (18 and 19 of 36) THREE IN A ROW: Last Sunday in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, Kyle Larson led 264 of 300 laps in the No. 5 Valvoline Chevrolet to capture his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series points-paying race. In the NASCAR modern era (1972 – present), eight drivers have won a record four straight races including former Hendrick Motorsports drivers Jimmie Johnson (2007) and Jeff Gordon (1998).
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

Chase Elliott Poses Question To NASCAR After Ally 400 Disqualification

Chase Elliott clearly has an issue with the NASCAR rulebook. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was disqualified from Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway after NASCAR discovered five loose lug nuts on the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro. Elliott, who dropped from 13th to last place in the finishing order, also was docked a stage victory — and he wasn’t happy about it.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVY NCS AT POCONO: Team Chevy Advance

RACES #18 AND 19 – POCONO. The three NASCAR national series will head to Pennsylvania to tackle the 2.5-mile track known as the ‘Tricky Triangle’: Pocono Raceway. The venue, steeped in stock car tradition, is the host to four races in two action-packed days, including the return of the must-anticipated NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) doubleheader. Chevrolet drivers will aim for the Bowtie Brand’s sixth consecutive NCS victory on Saturday, June 26, in the 130-lap Organics CBD 325. The NASCAR premier series returns to the track on Sunday, June 27, for the 140-lap Explore the Pocono Mountains 350.
Motorsportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

NASCAR Pocono Weekend DraftKings Picks

Buckle up for a NASCAR Pocono Weekend special event! On Saturday, drivers will hit the quirky Pocono Raceway for the running of the Organics 325. This will be 130 laps around the triangle track and will be the first points race of the weekend. Sunday, they’ll climb right back into their cars for the Explore The Pocono Mountains 350. They’ll also add 10 extra laps to their last outing, completing their second points race on the weekend. Both races have separate DraftKings contests, but the research for the track is the same. You can safely roll out these suggestions in one, or both slates.
Gladeville, TNrobertsoncountyconnection.com

Preece pops the cork on Superspeedway opener

GLADEVILLE – There were two big celebrations June 18 at Nashville Superspeedway. The track celebrated its re-opening after a decade’s shutdown, and Cup Series regular Ryan Preece contributed to the confetti by capturing his first win in the NASCAR Camping World truck series. Driving the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford, Preece...
Motorsportsmrn.com

MRN Crew Call – Kevin Kidd

MRN Crew Call – Adam Stevens - June 7, 2021. Richard Petty Motorsports Tire Changer Justin Fiedler joins Steve Post ahead of the weekend at Kansas!. Steve Post talks with veteran engine builder Doug Yates. MRN Crew Call – Paul Wolfe - April 14, 2021. Joey Logano's crew chief, Paul...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Front Row Motorsports Announces New Partnership with Horizon Hobby. McDowell Sponsorship Sold for Season

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) today announced its latest partner to its No. 34 NASCAR Cup Series program and Daytona 500 Champion, Michael McDowell. Horizon Hobby joins the organization this weekend at the Pocono Raceway in what begins a three-race partnership that also includes the race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The ARRMA® brand will adorn the No. 34 Ford Mustang for both events this Saturday and Sunday in Pennsylvania.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Travis Geisler Ford Zoom Transcript

Ford Zoom Media Availability | Tuesday, June 22, 2021. TRAVIS GEISLER, NASCAR Competition Director, Team Penske — WILL YOU BE TOLD WHAT BRAKES YOU’RE GOING TO RUN WITH NEXT GEN, OR WILL YOU HAVE THE OPTION LIKE THIS PAST WEEKEND AT NASHVILLE? “I think there will be like two choices next year. I think the calipers are the same. Pretty much everywhere there will be two rotor options, but all of the rotors and brakes for next year are a lot bigger. There’s a tremendous amount of braking capability in that car from what we’ve seen in testing. Even just coming to pit road at Texas, Ryan was driving and was just kind of amazed at how far he could brake. Larger wheels allow for a lot larger rotor, so you’ve got a lot more stopping power. I think anytime you’re allowed to have decisions people make bad ones at times and that creates some variability and that’s what I like about it is having the option to make a bad choice or a good choice and being able to separate yourself. I think the choices next year will still be there. They’ll be a lot more limited and we’ll have to see how it plays out. I think the braking platform in general is definitely gonna be, it’s so much more performance with that car given the size constraints of the parts involved.”
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Chris Buescher – Pocono Advance

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher. Race Format: Saturday: 325 miles, 130 laps, Stages: 25-52-53 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono – Saturday, June 26 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 – Sunday, June 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN,...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

FRM Pocono Preview: GIlliland on Pole at Pocono with Frontline Enterprises Ford. Death Wish Coffee Returns with Alfredo. McDowell Excited About New Partnership

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) travels to the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway this weekend for a NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader weekend and for the next round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series race begins at 12:00 p.m ET on FS1. Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race...
Motorsportshendrickmotorsports.com

What time is the doubleheader at Pocono? All you need to know

CONCORD, N.C. -- For the second season in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Pocono Raceway for a two-race weekend. Hendrick Motorsports currently is riding a five-race win streak and needs one victory on Saturday to tie its consecutive win streak of six races, which was set in 2007. Kyle Larson will try to add on to his personal win streak to make it four and five victories in a row, while Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman all will attempt to add to their win records this weekend.
Nashville, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Sports commentary: Kyle Busch has become the modern-day Darrell Waltrip

The last time I met Kyle Busch in Victory Lane at Nashville Superspeedway, I could have killed him. At least figuratively. It was June 2009 and he had just won the 25th NASCAR Xfinity race of his career. He celebrated by destroying a priceless, one-of-a-kind Gibson Les Paul guitar that was covered in a Sam Bass design created exclusively for that race.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

M&M’S Minis Racing: Kyle Busch Pocono Doubleheader Advance

HUNTERSVILLE, North Carolina (June 23, 2021) – As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway this weekend, NASCAR’s top series will be seeing double as it heads to the 2.5-mile triangle in the Pocono Mountains. For many years, the two annual NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono (Pa.)...