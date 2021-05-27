Ordinary Days By Lauren Denton: Learning to take each scary step

Rachel Naomi Remen in her delightful book, “Kitchen Table Wisdom,” writes about consecrating the ordinary. She tells of the Christian mystic Teresa of Avila who found difficulty reconciling the vastness of the life of the spirit with the mundane tasks of her Carmelite convent — washing pots, sweeping floors, folding sheets. Eventually, however, she discovered the connection she could have with God in these everyday chores. Brother Lawrence, a 17th Century Carmelite Lay Brother, also discovered that he could dedicate his life to ordinary things and make them his gift of thanksgiving to God. He dedicated more than forty years of his life scrubbing pots and chopping vegetables in the monastery kitchen. He believed that our sanctification does not depend upon changing our works, but “in doing for God’s sake that which we commonly do for our own.” Our everyday activities whether exciting or not can be dedicated to the glory of God. As Brother Lawrence observed, “God regards not the greatness of the work, but the love with which it is performed.”