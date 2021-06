“Perfect” on the Outside is Often Painful on the Inside. Right now, chances are you’re feeling at least a little disenchanted, bored, confused, or frustrated. The world seems to have gone back to normal or……….. maybe not?? Maybe you’re stuck in a job that looks fabulous on the outside but just doesn’t feed your Soul. Or perhaps you’ve created the life that you thought you wanted… but somehow you’re just not happy. Or maybe you just know there’s MORE for you to BE and do but you can’t quite figure out how to get to it.