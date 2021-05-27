What's On?

Saturday night saw one of the most entertaining VERZUZ battles: Soulja Boy vs Bow Wow going head to head with the hits they provided to us in early 2000s. Bow Wow and Soulja Boy Tell Em took the stage in Los Angeles at the VENUE to go hit for hit after DJ Carisma and DJ Jus held it down for the warm up. The battle was streamed live on Instagram as well as Triller and Fite, and many celebrities were tuned in to watch the fun. That included Drake ( he trolled with “DRAAAAKE?” — referencing Soulja Boy’s popular 2018 interview with The Breakfast Club), Lizzo, Saweetie, Brandy, Tyga and more.