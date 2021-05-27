Cancel
Movies

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Cast As Spider-Man Villain in Upcoming 'Kraven the Hunter' Movie

 11 days ago

Taylor. Johnson is doing a craven. The hunter movie really. I didn't know that that was he was doing that. And i must be a sony thing. That's too bad because craven the hunter would have been great for the last or the spiderman movie. that's coming out there when a net spiderman movie with the boy. Yeah yeah aaron taylor. Johnson cast as craven the hunter. All right. I think it'd be good. Good actor yeah. Air intelligence is a good actor. He can do. You can do an accident. I'm sure he that eastern european accent as quicksilver. Wow all right so this is gonna be. Let me ask the question. Is this going to be a standard sony. Movie like they're doing within them and moat moebius is that is that what that's going to be like craven movie. Now let me look. Let me look here craven. Because you know sony has the right to certain despite of male characters and i think craven might be one of them up a were that premium. The hunter movie. Aaron taylor johnson. Let me see what this is. Aaron taylor johnson the plea hate spider man villain criminal hunter in solo book. Yep okay there it is. Oh that's too bad man at is way too bad. 'cause cravings a awesome villain mandate that they had a great time to bring him in Well.

Aaron Taylor Johnson
Hunter
#Movie Awards#The Boy#Eastern European#Quicksilver#Villain Criminal Hunter#Craven Movie#Yeah Aaron Taylor#Solo Book#Spiderman#Moebius#Cause
Entertainment
SONY
Spider-Man
Movies
Celebrities
Violent Crimeswegotthiscovered.com

Kraven The Hunter Rumored For Spider-Man: No Way Home Cameo

Shortly after Spider-Man: Far From Home was released, Jon Watts revealed that he’d love to have Kraven the Hunter show up as the villain in the third installment. That was the direction everyone assumed things were heading in, too, until it was confirmed that the project now known as No Way Home was going to rely heavily on the multiverse to power its narrative.
MoviesInverse

Kraven the Hunter casting reveals the superhero genre’s newest problem

Kraven the Hunter has found its star. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play the iconic Spider-Man villain in Sony’s solo film, which will be directed by J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier). Sony had reportedly considered actors like Keanu Reeves, Adam Driver, John David Washington, and Brad Pitt for the role, but ended up going with Taylor-Johnson after seeing footage of his performance in the upcoming action film Bullet Train.
Moviesepicstream.com

MCU Fans Freak Out Over Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Dual Marvel Role Following Kraven Casting

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. In a stunning new development, Sony has cast former Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff project which is set to put the spotlight on one of the web slinger's most iconic villains Kraven the Hunter, and the internet collectively freaked out. The project has been in active development for quite some time now and the studio originally eyed Keanu Reeves for the part who reportedly turned down the offer several months back.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Teases More Spider-Man Villains In The Movie

Eddie Brock might be a hugely popular character in his own right, but he’ll always be intrinsically linked to the Spider-Man mythos, with both the symbiote and its future human host having debuted in issues of the web-slinger’s comic book run back in the 1980s. Indeed, blockbuster sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage is finally coming to theaters in September after a lengthy delay, and Sony boss Sanford Panitch has already been teasing a potential crossover with Tom Holland’s Marvel Cinematic Universe fan favorite.
Moviesimdb.com

Who is the Main Villain in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’?

The reported cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home has fans anxious to see what Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have in store for the webslinger and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Previous Spider-Man franchise villains like Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) are said to be returning for the movie. But […]
MoviesTime Out Global

One of Spider-Man’s oldest villains is getting a movie spinoff

Marvel fans have been gobbling up a steady diet of news about this year’s reality bending Spider-Man: No Way Home. But while we've been wrapping our heads around the return of Alfred Molina’s long-dead Dr. Octopus and Jamie Foxx's Electro, Sony’s Spidey-adjacent series of villain-based films just dropped a huge announcement: Per The Wrap, Kraven the Hunter is coming to the big screen.
MoviesScreenrant.com

Why George Miller Was Right To Recast Charlize Theron For Mad Max Spinoff Furiosa

Mad Max series creator George Miller was criticized when he announced that Furiosa would be recast in her spinoff prequel movie, but the helmer was right to avoid using expensive and imperfect CGI to de-age Charlize Theron. When Mad Max debuted in 1979, few viewers could have guessed what a massive impact the movie would have on sci-fi cinema history. Dark, brutal, and barely concerned with the trappings of its genre, for the most part, the original Mel Gibson star vehicle was a grimy revenge thriller with few sci-fi elements to speak of.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

Issa Rae Joins 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Cast As Spider-Woman

Comic book fans all around have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While Sony has stayed pretty tight-lipped about details of the upcoming movie, bits and pieces of information about the film have been surfacing. According to reports, Issa Rae has just...
Moviesepicstream.com

Sony Boss Didn't Know Kraven Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson was Previously in the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's no denying that Sony is pulling out all the stops to ensure that its Spider-Man universe is able to keep up with Kevin Feige's Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, the studio has done a tremendous job of creating its own shared universe which was first established via 2018's Venom film. Sony's refreshing approach to the Spider-Man lore shifts the focus to Peter Parker's villains and as it stands, we still have no idea whether or not Tom Holland will end up joining the fray.
Movies/Film

First Footage From ‘Kate’ Features Mary Elizabeth Winstead as an Assassin in ‘Crank’ Mode

Mary Elizabeth Winstead get the drop on her enemies? The first Kate teaser is here to remind us that creative assassins who are seeking revenge don’t only attack from street level – sometimes they can come from above. Be sure to make a note of that next time you think about poisoning a ruthless assassin and expecting her to not try to kill you. Check out the first footage below.
MoviesMovieWeb

Full Infinite Trailer Teases Mark Wahlberg Vs. Chiwetel Ejiofor Fight on Paramount+ This June

It's Mark Wahlberg versus Chiwetel Ejiofor in the second and likely final trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ sci-fi action flick, Infinite. The pair will punch, shoot and chase each other throughout the movie as members of an elite group who are able to master skills through reincarnation, with the story beginning with the lonely Evan McCauley discovering that his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives.
Fox News

'The Flash' director gives sneak peek at Michael Keaton's Batman suit

Andrés Muschietti, director of the upcoming "The Flash" movie, sent fans into a frenzy on Friday with a sneak peek at Michael Keaton's return as Batman. The DC Extended Universe director took to his Instagram to share a new photo of Keaton's classic Batman suit. The pic, which follows a few others Muschietti has teased about the film shows the iconic black-and-yellow Batman chest symbol with a few drops of blood on it.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Batman: New Batsuit Fully Revealed in Upcoming Movie Statue

When it comes to advance spoilers for upcoming, hotly anticipated movies, there are few things guaranteed to let something slip more than action figure and statue reveals. This is once again the case as Prime 1 Studios dropped images of their amazing new statue based on Robert Pattinson's The Batman, giving fans plenty of images of the new version of the iconic Batsuit to scrutinize.
MoviesIGN

Kraven, Venom 2 and Every Other Spider-Man Movie Spin-Off in Development

Spider-Man is one of the few Marvel heroes with a supporting cast and rogues gallery wide enough to support an entire cinematic universe. And that's exactly what Sony is trying to launch. Even as Tom Holland reprises his MCU role in Spider-Man: No Way Home (reportedly alongside a number of Spider-Man movie veterans), Sony is moving full speed ahead on its Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. Both Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius are nearing release, and Sony has just cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the upcoming Kraven movie. All that, plus Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse is getting a sequel.
MoviesComing Soon!

Netflix’s Mary Elizabeth Winstead-Led Action Pic Kate Sets Release Date

Netflix has finally set the release date for their newest action-thriller film titled Kate, starring Scott Pilgrim vs. the World alum Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Set in Tokyo, Japan, the film has been scheduled to make its debut on Friday, September 10. The date announcement also came with the release of a brief clip which you can check out below, providing us a glimpse of how ruthless Winstead’s titular character can be when you cross her.