The 10 Best Roguelike Games

10. Enter the Gungeon Enter the Gungeon may be at the number ten spot on our list, but it's number ten with a bullet! Or a thousand. This top-down bullet hell roguelike from Dodge Roll sees an assortment of cheery pixel-art characters descending through chambers of increasing difficulty and besting epic boss-battles to try and find a gun capable of killing their past -- literallty unwriting their greatest regret. To do so, they'll have to collect a near-bottomless assortment of different guns, and the armory is where this game really shines. Never before has a game been so gun-themed, with the entire concept of a gungeon carried through to a level of detail we didn't think possible. Like all of the best roguelikes, each run feels different, because the many different guns fundamentally change the way you play, and there are more of them than you can shake a joystick at. Between the excellent bullet hell dodgy gameplay, the plethora of weapons, and the dozens of cheeky reference and easter eggs, Enter the Gungeon more than earns its place on a list of the best roguelikes.