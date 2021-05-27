Cancel
Economy

St. Louis region gets an economic boost with investment in former & current automotive sites

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor redevelopment and investment in former and current auto manufacturing sites in the St. Louis region are part of a success story that highlights rebirth, resiliency, ingenuity to attract new businesses, the value of public-private partnerships, and the excellent locational attributes the bi-state area offers. Following a $1.5 billion investment at its Wentzville auto plant in 2019 - which was the largest private business investment in Missouri’s history – General Motors (GM) directly employs 4,300 workers. Nearby, a 1.3 million-square-foot logistics center constructed by Northpoint Development for GM suppliers is almost 100% occupied. After purchasing the former Ford Motor Company property in Hazelwood, Mo., in 2008, Panattoni Development Company invested $250 million to transform the property into Aviator Business Park, a 160-acre development with 2.6 million-square-feet of space housing more than 1,150 employees. US Capitol Development purchased the former Chrysler plant facilities on 300 acres in Fenton, Mo., in 2014 to develop Fenton Logistics Park, where they have now completed five buildings that are 100% percent occupied, with another four buildings under construction. The redevelopment represents an investment of $300 million and has resulted in 2,000 jobs. Each project was highlighted during FreightWeekSTL 2021.

