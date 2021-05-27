Recall roundup: Pathogen recalls announced across the globe
Several supermarkets and manufacturers from Europe and the US have announced recalls relating to foodborne pathogens including Salmonella and E.coli. There have been several product recalls relating to pathogens within the food industry, with supermarket Asda in the UK recalling its Vegetable Cous Cous 500g because of possible contamination with salmonella. All date codes with a best before of 3 June 2021 are affected by the recall, with customers advised to instead return the product to the store it was bought from for a full refund.www.newfoodmagazine.com