Recall roundup: Pathogen recalls announced across the globe

Later last evening a recall for Eire Yogurt quietly showed up on the PCC website:. In addition, at about the same time, from Pure Eire Dairy Facebook page:. We regret to inform you that we have been contacted by the Washington State Department of Health due to a possible link between our yogurt products (Pure Eire and PCC brands) and possible E. Coli contamination. We are awaiting further testing information. However, out of an abundance of caution we are voluntarily recalling all of our yogurt products and halting yogurt production until further investigations are conducted.