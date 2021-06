Rob Carducci is an experienced and highly sought-after freelance advertising professional. During the course of his career, he has won almost every significant and prestigious award the industry has to offer. Robert Carducci has worked for a host of well-respected advertising firms across the globe, from agencies in New York and Los Angeles to Western Europe. A former instructor at the School of Visual Arts, Robert Carducci is also passionate about doing work that contributes to the greater good of humanity whenever possible. This predilection for fighting the good fight is perhaps best embodied by the public service announcement he created for the nonprofit States United to Prevent Gun Violence, a spot that MSNBC hailed as “the best gun control commercial ever.” When not at work, Rob Carducci loves to take an in-depth look at the news of the day. He also collects vintage guitars.