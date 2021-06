Nestled just off the waterfront in Scottsdale, STK Steakhouse naturally attracts anyone looking for a relaxed, outdoor dining experience with a view. But, the inviting atmosphere and laid-back ambiance of STK isn’t the only thing to draw visitors from all over the Valley. Beginning with a signature sourdough bread topped with an unimposing and delicious blue-cheese glaze, to the unbelievably fresh oysters on the half shell (which we’ll explore in further detail momentarily), STK has morsels and main dishes to satisfy sophisticated pallets, as well as anyone ready for an enjoyable meal.