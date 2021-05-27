The Katharine Brasserie & Bar Hires Eric Brownlee as Executive Chef

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Eric Miller is the executive chef and co-owner of Rita Cantina in East Hampton. At Rita Cantina, Miller created a menu utilizing fresh and local ingredients, offering guests a curated take on modern Mexican cuisine. He brings his more than three decades of experience and skills as an executive chef and a proponent of the slow food, dock-to-dish and farm-to-table movements to his role at Rita Cantina. Chef Eric Miller applies his culinary philosophy and winning formula of sourcing the finest and freshest local flavors to the restaurant’s coastal Mexican cuisine, showcasing the best local ingredients at a reasonable price point, and creating an approachable restaurant for locals and visitors alike to enjoy.