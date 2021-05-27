Cancel
The Katharine Brasserie & Bar Hires Eric Brownlee as Executive Chef

fsrmagazine.com
 13 days ago

An east coast native, Executive Chef Eric Brownlee grew up working on his grandfather’s farm in rural Pennsylvania. Family meals were met with the simplicity of quality, home grown ingredients that he took pride in cooking. At age nine he even “opened a restaurant” for his family complete with a menu and pricing—an enterprise that was short-lived after his parents, his only “customers,” balked at having to pay for food they’d already bought.

