Joyce Hwang: Enough with Incremental Change

UConn’s governing board decided Friday that students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before heading back to campus in the fall. “This board, and the leadership of the university, take the health and safety of our community, including our student population, very, very seriously,” said Dan Toscano, chairman of the Board of Trustees. “And to that end, we felt it was important to consider whether or not COVID-19 vaccinations should not just be recommended, as they have been, but required in order to reduce the risk of transmission among students.”