AIA to Participate in Roundtable on Security and Accessibility of U.S. Capitol and D.C. Landmarks
The following is a press release from The American Institute of Architects announcing that 2017 president and current president of the International Union of Architects Thomas Vonier, FAIA, will participate in a round table discussion on improving security and accessibility around the U.S. Capitol and other Washington landmarks. The discussion will be live streamed at 7 p.m. EST on June 1.www.architectmagazine.com