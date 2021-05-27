AIA to Participate in Roundtable on Security and Accessibility of U.S. Capitol and D.C. Landmarks

It was the best of times (for some), the worst of times (for many), and clearly the oddest of times for a lot of reporters who have spent multiple sessions under the pink dome. The COVID-19 pandemic provided the best excuse to bar reporters from the floor of the Texas House and Senate during this one-of-its-kind session. It took a midsession letter from the editors of major state publications to get some access to the House floor, and even then, it was limited: Reporters were required to keep their seats during most floor debate.