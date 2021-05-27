Cancel
AIA to Participate in Roundtable on Security and Accessibility of U.S. Capitol and D.C. Landmarks

By ARCHITECT Staff
architectmagazine.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a press release from The American Institute of Architects announcing that 2017 president and current president of the International Union of Architects Thomas Vonier, FAIA, will participate in a round table discussion on improving security and accessibility around the U.S. Capitol and other Washington landmarks. The discussion will be live streamed at 7 p.m. EST on June 1.

www.architectmagazine.com
Press Release: Norton to Host Roundtable on Fencing at the Capitol Complex Tonight

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) will hold a virtual roundtable via Zoom on fencing at the Capitol complex today, June 1, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. The roundtable will feature four expert panelists: architect Thomas Vonier, former Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard Major General Errol Schwartz, landscape architect Faye Harwell, and president and CEO of the National Association for Olmsted Parks Dede Petri.
Congress & CourtsWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Training for Capitol Hill staffers key to shifting attitudes on accessibility for disability community

WASHINGTON — Many staffers are heading back to Capitol Hill, and official visitors aren’t far behind, but the return to offices is prompting questions about gaps in physical and digital accessibility in Congress for staff, lobbyists, constituents and lawmakers with disabilities. With historic buildings and slow adoption of technology, Congress...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton to Introduce Bill to Require U.S. Attorney, Federal Judges and U.S. Marshals Serving D.C. to Live in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that she will introduce the District of Columbia Federal Officials Residency Requirement Equality Act, which would require federal district court judges, federal circuit court judges, the U.S. Attorney, the two U.S. Marshals, and the federal court clerk who serve in D.C. to reside in D.C., just as such officials are required to do in other jurisdictions. The bill is part of Norton’s “Free and Equal D.C.” series of bills, which would require equal treatment for D.C. as Norton strives for statehood, the District’s ultimate goal.
State College, PALockhaven Express

U.S. Capitol was ransacked by Trump supporters; five died

The 175 House Republicans who voted against the nonpartisan Jan. 6 Commission shoot enormous holes in their conspiracy theory that the riotous terrorists who stormed the Capitol were Antifa. If they truly believed that it was Antifa and the extreme left, they would, without reservation, DEMAND a transparent investigation. They...
Hialeah, FLmiamilaker.com

Student’s art to hang in U.S. Capitol

Using only pencils, Mater Academy Charter High School senior Michael Cano drew such a compelling portrait of a man that it was chosen for display in the U.S. Capitol complex. Cano, 18, of Hialeah, said he was inspired -- by the hard times that some people are living through and the impact of race upon a person’s fortune -- to create the winning work.
Visual Artthesunpapers.com

Artwork by Shawnee student will decorate the U.S. Capitol

Kathleen Palmer took her first serious art class during her freshman year at Shawnee High School. Three years later, her work will hang on the walls of the U.S. Capitol. Palmer is the winner of this year’s Congressional art competition. Her painting, titled “Dolce,” was selected by Congressman Andy Kim to decorate the Capitol for one year.
Businessbizjournals

T. Scott Szush, Associate AIA

Production Manager at Lathan Associates-Architects, P.C. (Hoover, AL) Lathan Architects is pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Szush to Production Manager. Scott joined the firm in 2018 and has 28 years of experience in architecture. Scott helps to oversee the production and delivery schedule for the firm’s project drawings including contract documents and specifications. In addition, he assists with daily project management. Scott is a strong part of our team and we are happy to have him serve in this capacity.
Softwareconstructionbusinessowner.com

Take the Fear Out of AIA Billing

Foundation Software Answers the AIA Billing Questions You’ve Been Too Afraid to Ask. The good news: you’ve landed a huge contract with a ton of potential. The bad news: it requires AIA billing, and you’re not sure where to start. You might be asking yourself, “what is AIA billing?” and “how do I do it?” and “do I need specialized AIA billing software?”
Texas StateAustin Chronicle

COVID Provides Perfect Excuse to Bar Media Access at the Texas Capitol

It was the best of times (for some), the worst of times (for many), and clearly the oddest of times for a lot of reporters who have spent multiple sessions under the pink dome. The COVID-19 pandemic provided the best excuse to bar reporters from the floor of the Texas House and Senate during this one-of-its-kind session. It took a midsession letter from the editors of major state publications to get some access to the House floor, and even then, it was limited: Reporters were required to keep their seats during most floor debate.
LifestyleAugusta Free Press

Proposals being accepted for Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is accepting proposals for submission to the National Park Service Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program. The ORLP, part of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, provides matching grants to fund outdoor recreation projects in underserved...
Women's HealthWAMU

Listen: Funding, Federal Restrictions Complicate Access To Abortion In The D.C. Region

Local reproductive health providers are dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic, treating people who have delayed health procedures or are now having trouble affording them. While the D.C. region is considered a haven for access to abortion, new restrictions on the procedure in other parts of the country — as well as federally-imposed limits in the District — are complicating that access, especially for people of color.
Businessconnectcre.com

Meridian Group Secures 97K-SF Office Lease in D.C.

The Meridian Group has secured a 97,000-square-foot office lease with software and digital services company Enovational at 1400 L Street NW in Washington DC. The 12-story office building is known as The Aleck and is named for Alexander “Aleck” Graham Bell, who had one of his first laboratories just a few blocks way. Enovational is based in Washington and is relocating its offices from 1101 K Street NW. The company will lease the entire 7th through 12th floors at the building.
Politicshuntinglife.com

ORR Lauds Administration’s $2.8b to Expand Access for Recreation on Public Lands

WASHNGTON, D.C. – Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, the nation’s leading outdoor recreation coalition, released the following statement on the Department of the Interior’s and Department of Agriculture’s announcement today regarding $2.8 billion in projects, grants and programs authorized in last year’s Great American Outdoors Act to expand access for recreation on public lands.
Politicscopyright.gov

U.S. Copyright Office, WIPO Host Roundtables on International Copyright Education

The U.S. Copyright Office and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) are hosting a yearlong virtual roundtable series on copyright education for youth enrolled in primary and secondary schools. The Roundtables on International Copyright Education: IP and Creativity for the Youth (RICE) will be held monthly starting June 15, 2021. The Office will post the agenda for each session on its website as it becomes available.
Environmentnwf.org

National Wildlife Federation Honors Leaders in Environmental Justice

“Across the Federation, these individuals and programs have recognized and uplifted the importance of environmental justice while centering the experiences and stories of Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and Asian people,” said Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president of environmental justice, climate, and community revitalization at the National Wildlife Federation. “Reviving the Environmental Justice 21st-Century Awards is an opportunity to recognize the impact and contributions of these individuals while elevating the importance of environmental justice in the conservation movement.”
Congress & Courtssenatorwilcox.com

Capitol Report from Senator Craig Wilcox

Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Tuesday to take action on items that did not clear the Senate and House prior to our June 1 adjournment. The scheduled two-day session – June 15 for the Senate and June 16 for the House of Representatives – will likely include a vote on a controversial energy bill that is still being drafted. Proponents of the legislation say it will help lead Illinois toward a carbon-free future while keeping the state’s nuclear power plants online. Opponents worry it may prematurely kill large numbers of coal-industry related jobs.