2nd & PCH adding new ramen restaurant, Brixton clothing store, other new shops

The 2nd & PCH shopping center in East Long Beach is adding a number of new retailers, restaurants and service providers to its list of tenants. Restaurant chain Tocaya Organica, Japanese franchise Jinya Ramen and clothing store Brixton are among the new arrivals.

“We take a lot of care in the combination and mix of tenants we have at our properties,” said John Nahas, president of Southern California at CenterCal Properties. “This really helps us round the mix.”

In addition to the new eateries and retailers still to come, two new tenants have already moved in and opened their doors: primary care practice One Medical and real estate brokerage Compass Real Estate.

Offering a diversity of tenants, including service providers, is key to achieving CenterCal’s goals for the property, Nahas noted. “Our properties look like retail properties, but we’re really trying to create community places.”

The center, which opened in November 2019, has done fairly well during the pandemic largely because of its abundance of outdoor space, according to Nahas. “We were able to utilize our outdoor areas to our tenants’ benefit,” he said. “We’ve been really pleased with how the center has performed, despite all the challenges that everyone has been experiencing.”