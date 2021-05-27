Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach Post

2nd & PCH adding new ramen restaurant, Brixton clothing store, other new shops

By Alena Maschke
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmCaN_0aDxRLHf00

The 2nd & PCH shopping center in East Long Beach is adding a number of new retailers, restaurants and service providers to its list of tenants. Restaurant chain Tocaya Organica, Japanese franchise Jinya Ramen and clothing store Brixton are among the new arrivals.

“We take a lot of care in the combination and mix of tenants we have at our properties,” said John Nahas, president of Southern California at CenterCal Properties. “This really helps us round the mix.”

In addition to the new eateries and retailers still to come, two new tenants have already moved in and opened their doors: primary care practice One Medical and real estate brokerage Compass Real Estate.

Offering a diversity of tenants, including service providers, is key to achieving CenterCal’s goals for the property, Nahas noted. “Our properties look like retail properties, but we’re really trying to create community places.”

The center, which opened in November 2019, has done fairly well during the pandemic largely because of its abundance of outdoor space, according to Nahas. “We were able to utilize our outdoor areas to our tenants’ benefit,” he said. “We’ve been really pleased with how the center has performed, despite all the challenges that everyone has been experiencing.”

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Pch#Clothing#Brixton#Real Estate Brokerage#Eateries#Long Beach#2nd Pch#Japanese#Compass Real Estate#Retail Properties#Outdoor Space#Tenants#Doors#Community#Service Providers#Arrivals
Related
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Chinese restaurant closed for construction after heavy fire in West Long Beach

Lucky Chopsticks Chinese Food & Pho restaurant in West Long Beach is closed for construction after suffering damage from a heavy fire on Thursday. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Man stabbed near shopping plaza in Bixby Knolls, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed near a shopping plaza in Bixby Knolls Saturday afternoon. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

From Fern’s to The Bird: 4th Street dive bar to reopen June 15 with new owners

A favorite neighborhood dive bar on Fourth Street has new owners, is getting a new look and has a new name. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Gilmore Music to close permanently at the end of May

After 75 years on the corner of Seventh Street and Cherry Avenue, Gilmore Music is closing its doors for good. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
RestaurantsNBC Los Angeles

Find Tax Day Dining Deals Around Southern California

Monday, May 17 is the 2021 deadline to send in your tax returns. Some local eateries have long offered food deals on Tax Day (which, yes, is usually on or around April 15 most years) Spend $10.40 at Farmer Boys and enjoy two Double Big Cheese Burgers. Defining the date...
Temecula, CAPasadena Star-News

Pechanga Resort Casino opens new Mexican restaurant 1882 Cantina

Pechanga Resort Casino near Temecula has swapped out its Lobby Bar & Grill for a new full-service Mexican restaurant that offers traditional dishes from different regions including Oaxaca, Baja California and Estado de Mexico as well as tequilas and mezcals. The new 1882 Cantina, named after the year Chester A....
spectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
Long Beach, CAGazette Newspapers

Belmont Shore's McCarty's Jewelry Will Remain Open

McCarty’s Fine Jewelry & Watches, a Belmont Shore fixture since 1932, will remain open for at least another year, postponing the owner’s retirement. Page Henley, who owns McCarty’s Jewelry, 5011 E. Second St., announced his retirement in November. But he recently decided to keep operating the business, which has a “happy to be open” banner out front, because he wants to find the right replacement, Henley said.
Camarillo, CAshoppingcenterbusiness.com

Colliers International Arranges $61.5 Million Sale of Retail Center in Camarillo, California

Camarillo, Calif. — Colliers International has arranged the $61.5 million sale of Camarillo Village Square, a grocery-anchored retail center in Camarillo. The sale is the largest retail transaction in Southern California this year, according to the broker. El Warner of Colliers International represented the seller, Donohue Schriber, in the off-market disposition. The buyer was not disclosed. Camarillo Village Square is home to tenants including Sprouts, RiteAid, Big5 and PetSmart.
Long Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Festivals are back in Long Beach thanks to the beloved taco

For a fun-loving city used to having large festivals that attracted thousands of people, it’s been a long, hard and quiet year after all major live events were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, there’s a festival coming back to Long Beach this month, but it isn’t one of...
Los Angeles County, CAwelikela.com

23 Fun Things to do This Week in L.A. [5-17-2021 to 5-21-2021]

As Los Angeles finds its way out of the pandemic and restrictions gradually ease, we’re continuing our bi-weekly round-ups of fun to-dos, mixing in the occasional online/virtual event with an ever-growing list of in-person experiences. This week, from May 17 to May 21, features a foodie fundraiser for the AAPI...
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

This indoor entertainment experience may be the post-vaccination escape you need now

The word “Madcap,” rendered in all caps, is hidden behind a gate — the fence a holdover from the downtown location’s past life as an industrial space. Today, however, it’s a family or date-night playground, a fake motel outfitted in mid-century yellows and browns that at times looks like a real one, a relic from an era when Los Angeles wasn’t threaded with freeways.