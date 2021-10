In an election that had been hyped up to be as competitive as it gets, Governor Gavin Newsom coasted to a resounding 25 point victory. Voters clearly decided that they didn’t want a dramatic change in course and as Governor Newsom said at his election party, “we said yes to science, we said yes to vaccines, [and] we said yes to ending this pandemic.” Now that the $276 million recall election is over, Governor Newsom must seriously address the state’s huge policy challenges, including homelessness, drought, wildfires, and the omnipresent housing crisis, especially as he faces reelection in 2022 and sets his eyes on higher office in 2024.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO