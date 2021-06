*These are cumulative totals as of 05/03/2021 4pm **Deaths in people with a recent positive COVID Test. This week's positivity rate was 0.0%, down from 8.57% last week. The goal is to keep this below five percent. Please get tested if exposed or if you have symptoms. It is FREE! You can also get free testing that you can do at home. You can find more information at https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home.