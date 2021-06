*These are cumulative totals as of 05/25/2021 4pm **Deaths in people with a recent positive COVID test. The county's percent positivity was 0.0 this week, unchanged from last week. The goal is to remain under five percent. Please get tested if exposed or if you have symptoms. It is FREE! Call 438-5401 and ask for the lab. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.