Much of Texas is still classified in being in some type of drought, even through there has been plenty of rain over the past few weeks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is reminding Texas ranchers and livestock producers that they may be eligible for a federal program. Specifically, financial assistance through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) for 2021 grazing losses, due to the drought. The USDA notes the deadline to apply for 2021 assistance is January 31, 2022.