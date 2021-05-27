CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Environment

By Juliana
wlvr.org
 2021-05-27

More Pennsylvanians are enjoying fishing and boating since the pandemic began. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says more people are taking to fishing and boating during the pandemic. The agency is getting ready for another busy summer season. Park love: Ways to give back to green spaces that carried...

www.wlvr.org

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

More large US companies touting Covid-19 vaccine mandates

United Airlines and Tyson Foods provided fresh evidence Thursday supporting coronavirus vaccine mandates, while AT&T expanded its jab requirement to unionized workers. The announcements show how more large companies are moving ahead with vaccine requirements, despite loud criticism from some employee groups and politicians. President Joe Biden on September 9 announced the government would demand large businesses to require vaccinations, but the administration has yet to elaborate on how the plan will be rolled out. Many leading Republicans have described the mandate as an overreach and an attack on personal freedoms. United, which has been among the most aggressive large companies in embracing the policy, said the number of workers scheduled to be terminated for refusing vaccines dropped to 320 from 593, after the airline announced Tuesday it planned to fire anyone who had not received the shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
US News and World Report

Buyer of Tiny Nevada Town Finds Plentiful Water Underground

CAL-NEV-ARI, Nev. (AP) — There isn’t much in Cal-Nev-Ari besides a cluster of homes, some businesses and an unpaved airstrip. But the town’s new dominant property owner believes the desert outpost might have something else: an underground river of sorts that doesn’t run dry. Jerry Tyler, president of mining firm...
CAL-NEV-ARI, NV
outtherecolorado.com

BLM approve 58,000 acres of Colorado land for oil leases, violating federal law

The Bureau of Land Management violated federal environmental law in approving more than 58,000 acres of Colorado land for oil and gas leases without a sufficient evaluation, a federal judge ruled this week. Environmental advocacy groups, including Rocky Mountain Wild and WildEarth Guardians, had challenged BLM’s June 2018 lease auction...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Endangered status proposed for Nevada flower at lithium mine

Federal wildlife officials proposed endangered species protections Friday for a desert wildflower known to exist only on a remote Nevada ridge where an Australian company plans a lithium mine.The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a proposed rule to add Tiehm’s buckwheat to the endangered list, subject to 60 days of public comment.“We find that Tiehm’s buckwheat is in danger of extinction throughout all of its range due to the severity and immediacy of threats currently impacting the species now and those which are likely to occur in the near term,” the agency said.The primary threats are destruction, modification...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Cap And Trade#Oil Industry#Oil Companies#Pennsylvanians#State House
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho business association leader on vaccine mandates: Legislature should ‘stay out of it’

A telephone survey of 400 individuals across Idaho found that 66% of respondents did not think the Idaho Legislature should try to stop businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations, and 78% agree that Idaho politicians should not tell private businesses what to do. The survey, conducted by the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry in July, […] The post Idaho business association leader on vaccine mandates: Legislature should ‘stay out of it’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
94.5 PST

Is Legal Weed FINALLY Coming to Pennsylvania?

It's not time to spark up yet, but the Pennsylvania legislature is trying once again to make marijuana legal in the state. If it gets passed, Pennsylvania would become the 17th state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana for adults. Under the proposed law, people age 21 and over...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cityandstateny.com

Which state lawmakers ranked the best on the environment?

Climate change is no game, but environmentalists have figured out a way to score state lawmakers on their performance on the biggest environmental bills of the past year. New York League of Conservation Voters, a nonpartisan advocacy group, graded lawmakers based on their positions on more than a dozen bills before the state Senate and Assembly in the 2021 State Environmental Scorecard released on Sept. 21. Legislation promoting electric vehicles, lead-free drinking water and even low emissions concrete were all in the mix. A 100% score reflects an ideal environmental record over the past year – at least as far as the NYLCV is concerned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
wlvr.org

Pa. sets aside $655 million in federal pandemic relief money for child care programs

Pennsylvania is allocating $655 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to help the child care industry recover from the pandemic. Licensed child care providers can now apply for one-time grants to help them retain and recruit personnel, cover operational costs and pay for pandemic-related health and safety measures. Grants also can cover mental health expenses for children and staff.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Citizen Online

Eco Talk: Recycling clothes also critical for environment

Cayuga County’s household chemical collection event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, still has some time slots available, but do not wait to register as last year’s event reached capacity and closed early. More information can be found by searching for "Cayuga County Household Hazardous Waste" or calling Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County at (315) 255-1183 ext. 2876. The 2021 Cayuga Recycles events have once again been well-attended and are stretching the budget.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
wlvr.org

Veteran-owned businesses would get support from bi-partisan legislation

Gov. Tom Wolf joined a bi-partisan group of elected officials Monday to announce proposed legislation intended to help keep small, diverse and veteran-owned businesses competitive. Wolf said the goal of the proposal, Senate Bill 900, is to provide small businesses and those owned by members of minority communities and veterans,...
ECONOMY
UPI News

Oregon approves first new state congressional map after 2020 census

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Oregon is the first state to approve a new congressional map after the 2020 census, CNN reported. Gov. Kate Brown signed off on bills to make the new map official the same day lawmakers passed them to meet a deadline the Oregon Supreme Court set earlier this year to complete the redistricting process. The deadline the state's highest court set gave state officials nearly three extra months to complete the process after U.S. Census Bureau delays.
OREGON STATE
Joplin Globe

Our view: Repurposing of old home is good for the environment

History will get a chance to repeat itself in Joplin, for the sake of making the environment just a little bit better. Crews from the Joplin Historical Neighborhoods Inc. project are scouring the old Hoffmeister house on North Range Line Road for any materials and fixtures they can repurpose for the three houses they’re renovating: the Schifferdecker, Zelleken and Rogers houses. So far, they’ve picked out the Hoffmeister house’s wood flooring, some cast-iron radiators and some window hardware, all of which can be reinstalled in one of the historic Murphysburg homes.
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy