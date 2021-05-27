Cancel
'Werewolves Within' Trailer

AOL Moviefone
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a proposed pipeline creates hostilities between residents of a small town, a newly-arrived forest ranger must keep the peace after a snowstorm confines the townspeople to an old lodge. But when a mysterious creature begins terrorizing the group, their worst tendencies and prejudices rise to the surface, and it is up to the ranger to keep the residents alive, both from each other and the monster which plagues them.

www.moviefone.com
Moviesfilminquiry.com

HOLLER Trailer

A young woman with few options must figure out the rest of her life in Holler, the feature debut of writer/director Nicole Riegel. Ruth is in a precarious situation. Nearing high school graduation and seemingly stuck in her small town, the next few months will likely determine how her life turns out. She could go to college, having been accepted thanks to her natural curiosity, but there’s no money for utilities let alone education. The other option is to stay and work for the rest of her life, but even that promises only dwindling options as the industrial town closes down around her. As the walls close in Ruth begins to take dangerous chances, even when they don’t answer the questions staring her down.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Infinite Trailer

For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that calls themselves “Infinites,” revealing to him that his memories may be real--but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Survival horror RPG Chernobylite gets a new story trailer

All In! Games and indie developer The Farm 51 have released a brand-new story trailer (see below) for their upcoming survival horror RPG Chernobylite that reveals more about the mysterious disappearance of Tatiana. Chernobylite is currently on Steam Early Access and releases fully this summer. Chernobylite puts players in the...
TV SeriesFirst Showing

A Global Look at an Alien Invasion in First Trailer for Sci-Fi 'Invasion'

"Until today, all these signs… Maybe this is the point. It's the point to all of this… We would finally have our stand." Apple has unveiled the first official trailer for a thrilling new sci-fi series titled Invasion, that is "inspired" by H.G. Wells' classic novel "War of the Worlds". It's not an adaption, per se, but takes that idea and expands into something completely new and exciting. "Hold on to your humanity." Following multiple storylines across different continents, Invasion takes a global look at how one alien invasion would affect us all. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna star in this sci-fi drama that will make you question what you would do under extraterrestrial threat. A chilling teaser. The first three episodes will debut in October, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. Which is a smart strategy for a show like this that will likely have big reveals each new episode. I'm intrigued that they made a new War of the World series without anyone knowing?! This looks damn good so far. Fire it up.
Video Games/Film

‘Werewolves Within’ Trailer: A Small Town Battles a Werewolf in a Horror Comedy From ‘Scare Me’ Director Josh Ruben

A small town is besieged by a mysterious wolf-like predator. The town take shelter indoors, in one closed space together, and they slowly get picked off from inside. It sounds like a solid premise for a horror movie, but an even better one for a video game, and Werewolves Within is actually both: it started out as an Ubisoft multiplayer VR game published in 2016 which has now inspired a horror comedy movie starring Sam Richardson. Watch the latest Werewolves Within trailer below.
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

What would you do if Aliens invaded earth? Teaser trailer drops for Apple series ‘Invasion’

Apple has revealed the premiere date and teaser for the eagerly awaited ten-episode science fiction drama series ‘Invasion’. Coming from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (“Hunters”), the series is set across multiple continents, the show follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fear Street Trilogy Full Trailer Released by Netflix

After what feels like years of secrecy surrounding the project, Netflix has finally unleashed a full trailer for its upcoming trilogy of Fear Street films, all of which were directed by Leigh Janiak and were inspired by the young-adult novel series by R.L. Stine. Making the project even more ambitious is that all three installments were filmed in an extended production, with July seeing each installment debuting a week apart from one another. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 debuts on July 2nd, Fear Street Part 2: 1978 debuts on July 9th, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 debuts on July 16th.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Stuffed toy creature feature The Nest gets a poster and trailer

Ahead of its release this July, a trailer has arrived online for the upcoming horror The Nest. Directed by James Suttles, the film stars Sarah Navratil as Beth, a mother who becomes suspicious that the stuffed bear she bought her young daughter at a yard sale might be harbouring something sinister; watch it here…
Moviesfilminquiry.com

CENSOR Trailer

A woman gets lost in the movies in Censor, the feature debut of co-writer/director Prano Bailey-Bond. In the ’80s, video nasties held a special place in film culture (and in many rental stores). They were cheap, shocking horror movies, and as a censor, Enid watched lots of them. It was unusual for one to capture her attention, but when a man dropped off a video with a story that dredged up memories of Enid’s long-ago missing sister, it sends her into a spiral she can’t pull out of.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Stardust Trailer

From the imaginations of best-selling author Neil Gaiman and director Matthew Vaughn comes "Stardust," the enchanting tale of a fallen star who crashes into a magical kingdom -- and turns out to be no ordinary meteorite at all, but a beautiful, imperiled woman chased after by an incredible array of seekers who want or need her secret powers. From wicked witches to power-mad princes, from flying pirates to dueling goblins, each person who encounters the star has his or her own agenda, but they all desire just one thing: her heart.
Video GamesPolygon

What if Max Payne fought werewolves in a reality-breaking hotel?

Sometimes, a game trailer grabs your attention with its sheer amount of style. That’s the case with El Paso, Elsewhere, an upcoming game from Strange Scaffold, the maker of An Airport For Aliens Currently Run By Dogs and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator. El Paso, Elsewhere is a love letter...
Movieshypebeast.com

Neill Blomkamp Drops First Trailer for His Supernatural Horror 'Demonic'

District 9 and Elysium director Neill Blomkamp has just dropped the first trailer for Demonic, his upcoming supernatural horror picture. According to the film’s brief synopsis, Demonic follows the journey of a young woman who unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces come into play after she reunites with her mother. Blomkamp himself elaborated more on the plot in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly: “The main character is a girl whose been estranged from her mother,” he said. “During the course of the film she gets sort of reunited with her mother and we learn about some crazy back story that she wasn’t aware of. I would say it has a crossover between science fiction and horror.”
Human: The World Within

Through the lens of a boxer, a first responder, a cell tower climber and a man with a bionic limb, go deep into the universe of the most powerful machine on earth: the human brain and the vast nervous system it controls.