Duke had its 12-game win streak snapped Friday. No. 2-seed Duke lost 11-6 to No. 3-seed Liberty at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., giving up the most runs since its May 8 game at Louisville and the most earned runs allowed since April 12 at North Carolina. The Flames led 5-1 after the third inning, and put the final nail in the coffin in a six-run fourth, the most runs the Blue Devils allowed in a single inning since the aforementioned loss to the Cardinals. All this after Duke beat Liberty twice by a combined eight runs in a home-and-home during the regular season.