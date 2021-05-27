How to Watch: 2022 Minnesota State vs Michigan Tech

Hall: Just a tough night, quite honestly, all the way around. Probably a game of inches. We were within an eyelash and probably up for interpretation whether we hit a two-run homer to cut the lead to one, and then just had a hard time maybe getting them out with guys in scoring position. I will give them credit; they did a great job, particularly Jarrett getting them off to a great start, got him down two strikes and kind of hung a breaking ball and he didn’t miss it, and that got them off to a 3-0 start, and then Tresh has hit us all year, so you give them credit. Hit a big double early on and then hit a home run later and then a home run late. Hard to defend those. You tip your cap to them, and just wasn’t meant to be, quite honestly.