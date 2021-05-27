WWF's Ellie Yanagisawa on memory, art, and protecting our ocean
My sisters and I used to visit with my grandmother, who lived on Amami Oshima, a small island in southwest Japan. After school, we would spend most days at the beach, chasing blue hermit crabs the size of tennis balls and swimming in the warm water. Beneath the surface was another world teeming with diverse life and so much color. The corals were healthy and vibrant. I spent hours swimming in and around the structures, observing the fish and listening in on the loud chatter of the reefs.www.worldwildlife.org