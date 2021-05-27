WWF's Ellie Yanagisawa on memory, art, and protecting our ocean

People in the Solomon Islands were shocked to find a giant creature, as big “as a human baby,” during a hunting expedition. This frog was first discovered in April, but its photos went viral this week. Timber mill owner Jimmy Hugo, 35, was hunting a wild pig on the outskirts of Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, when he came across the amphibian. Hugo said the frog was caught by a couple of dogs who were playing with it in the bushes. He managed to take pictures of the creature and get it back to his village.