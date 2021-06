I believe that the plate umpire set up to the Left handed batters side of the catcher that this ump ruled everything over the Right handed third of home plate as not in the strike zone. I have watched more softball games on TV and have come to the conclusion that the NCAA needs to train these Umps on where the true strike zone is located. A ;little variance is OK but I have watched in the last two weeks more variance in the strike zone than one would think normal.