How to Watch: 2022 Bowling Green vs Lake Superior State

The perfect upgrade or replacement remote for your Roku device.The easy to use Roku Voice Remote with TV controls puts the power of your Roku device in the palm of your hands. This remote is ideal to replace or upgrade the remote for your Roku TV , Roku player, or Roku Smart Soundbar. It’s compatible with all brands of Roku TV and most Roku streaming media players. Just use your voice to search for entertainment and control your TV. You’ll love its four pre set channel shortcut buttons that let you quickly jump to select streaming channels with a single press of your thumb. Plus, it has conveniently positioned side buttons that enable you to control your TV’s power, adjust volume, and mute audio (on most TVs).