2020 Fraud Hotline Annual Report

CITY OF LONGMONT’S 2020 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE AND EVALUATION REPORT. In the interest of enhancing resident participation, the City of Longmont requests comments on its Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program covering the period January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020. The CAPER describes accomplishments achieved during the 2020 program year through the implementation of programs and activities under the CDBG program, reports progress in meeting overall Consolidated Plan goals and priorities, and describes actions taken to affirmatively further fair housing, foster efforts to eliminate barriers to affordable housing, support and participate in the Continuum of Care to reduce homelessness, reduce lead-based paint hazards, enhance coordination with service providers, and assist persons and families to reduce poverty.