2020 Fraud Hotline Annual Report

The City of Greenville recently released its annual water quality report to residents. It was included with the utility bill sent out the end of April. Willey told WGEL the report is required by IEPA each year. It details the condition of the city’s water and whether or not the city has had any incidents where the water has been out of compliance regarding safety. The city has not had that happen and officials are confident it will remain safe until the new water plant is in use and beyond that time.